Top Football Moments of 2018

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 104 // 02 Jan 2019, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

As the year ends, it is time to rewind back to the best football moments from this beautiful year. It was indeed an amazing year of football, as always, and in this article, I plan to recall the extraordinary moments experienced by different clubs and players, and of course, by the fans.

2018 was an incredible year for football, as Russia hosted the FIFA World Cup with France bagging the prestigious trophy. Months before the World Cup, Real Madrid clinched their 3rd UEFA Champions League trophy in three years and Manchester City's incredible league run saw them lift the Premier League 2017-18 trophy, as well as Barcelona success; the Catalans grabbed yet another domestic double.

So, here are the top moments of 2018 and I am certain this will make you feel relaxed and relive your team's success.

#6 Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid; Big El Clasico win for the Catalans

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

In the month of October, the El Clasico was set to take place at the legendary stadium of Camp Nou. The visitors, Real Madrid, were struggling to catch form in the league games and on the other hand, Barcelona were well off their rivals.

But the fear was still perceptible in the Camp Nou crowd as their star player Leo Messi was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. It was Suarez, Coutinho and Rafinha who took up the attacking duties on their shoulder in the absence of Leo, and the home side completely outperformed their rivals.

A Luis Suarez hat-trick took Real Madrid 4 goals down to Barcelona and it was indeed a humiliating night for the Whites. The game ended 5-1 and Luis Suarez won the MOTM award, deservingly.

It was a huge win for Barcelona and fans were immensely happy with the result with Gerard Pique showing off his palm (the 5 finger celebration) he last did against Real Madrid at Santiago when his side beat them 5-0.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement