Top 4 Luka Modric Moments at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Andy Nduka Mukolo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
511   //    10 Sep 2018, 20:11 IST

Perhaps, the biggest party in Croatian history. The day after the Croats lost the World Cup final to France in Moscow, over half a million people took to the streets of Zagreb to receive their triumphant heroes.

The team bus pushed through ecstatic crowds en route the Ban Jelacic square where the players took to the stage and were greeted as National heroes -in the middle, stood Luka Modric, the winner of the Golden Ball, and by some margin, the beating heart of a team whose journey to the World Cup final was as uncertain as Kylian Mbappe switching to Real Madrid last summer.

The Real Madrid midfield maestro -an object of ridicule in Zagreb only a few weeks before the World cup- through a string of hypnotic highlights, reclaimed his status as the "dazzling superstar" of Croatian football.

Let's browse through the moments that defined Luka Modric at the 2018 World Cup.

#4 Croatia 3-0 Argentina, Group Stages

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

By unanimous decision, this was the most eagerly anticipated game in the 2018 World Cup group of death. The Croats had dispatched Nigeria with ease in the opening fixture, but Argentina's failure to beat Iceland raised the stakes ahead of Matchday two.

The first half had been goalless but very intriguing, Argentina and Croatia still stood an equal chance, but the next 45 minutes proved quite the event for both sides. Willy Callero's failed chip gave Zlatko Dalic's men the lead on a platter of gold. The South Americans still had a fair chance to share the spoils, but their hopes and that of Diego Maradona were dashed in the 80th minute.

Luka Modric, the man doubling as Croatia's captain, key player and passing playmaker, picks the ball 25 yards out, drops a shoulder to confuse Nicolas Otamendi, before curling beautifully beyond the despairing gloves of Willy Caballero.

2-0 Croatia, 10 minutes to go, but of course, you know, that it was Modric's delicious effort that put the game beyond the Argentines, and that the rest, from that point in the game, is history.

Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Football Top 5/Top 10 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winners
