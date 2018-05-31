Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top Manchester City players who could return as Champions

Could Manchester City have a World Champion in their ranks come the 2018-19 season?

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 15:07 IST
509

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester City finished the Premier League season with 100 points

The World Cup is almost here and the players have all jetted off to train with their national squads and away from the buzz of the European leagues. Manchester City were in staggering form this season and were nearly unstoppable in Pep Guardiola's sophomore outing.

All of Pep's most important players stepped up to the plate and delivered as they eased past one opponent after the other. Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling occupy the first four places on the Premier League assist chart.

On top of that, they've had Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero enjoying great goalscoring form and with Ederson being a confident presence between the sticks, things have been quite rosy in the Blue side of Manchester.

Some Manchester City players are playing in the form of their lives and their national teams will be happy to welcome them into their ranks.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Manchester City players who could return from Russia as World Champions.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne- Belgium

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne has been City's standout performer and that is saying something

Kevin De Bruyne has undoubtedly been Manchester City's best player this campaign. He has been an absolute monster in the midfield and often leaves us picking up our jaws from the floor with his inimitable distribution skills.

He does not shy away from smacking thunderbolts into the back of the net and there is also the fact that he can strike the ball with his left foot just as well with his right. De Bruyne has single-handedly dismantled oppositions with unequalled playmaking skills.

De Bruyne is blessed with just as talented, though a bit inexperienced, Belgian side. But he has Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to provide service for at the World Cup and that is exactly why Belgium are expected to go great guns this year.

De Bruyne scored 8 goals and provided 16 assists for the Cityzens in the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign and was easily the league's best midfielder. Belgium's chances of winning the World Cup will rest heavily on whether or not De Bruyne can replicate that form in Russia.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne David Silva Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10 Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could end England's wait for the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Chelsea players who could return as...
RELATED STORY
3 players who should not have been in Brazil's 23-man...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester City Players Of The Season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester City Players Of The Sheikh Mansour Era
RELATED STORY
Players Who Could Join Manchester City This Summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: 5 players who could decide...
RELATED STORY
Assault rifle tattoo row: English FA backs Raheem Sterling
RELATED STORY
5 players who will decide Liverpool vs Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018