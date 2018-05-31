World Cup 2018: Top Manchester City players who could return as Champions

Could Manchester City have a World Champion in their ranks come the 2018-19 season?

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 15:07 IST

Manchester City finished the Premier League season with 100 points

The World Cup is almost here and the players have all jetted off to train with their national squads and away from the buzz of the European leagues. Manchester City were in staggering form this season and were nearly unstoppable in Pep Guardiola's sophomore outing.

All of Pep's most important players stepped up to the plate and delivered as they eased past one opponent after the other. Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling occupy the first four places on the Premier League assist chart.

On top of that, they've had Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero enjoying great goalscoring form and with Ederson being a confident presence between the sticks, things have been quite rosy in the Blue side of Manchester.

Some Manchester City players are playing in the form of their lives and their national teams will be happy to welcome them into their ranks.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Manchester City players who could return from Russia as World Champions.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne- Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne has been City's standout performer and that is saying something

Kevin De Bruyne has undoubtedly been Manchester City's best player this campaign. He has been an absolute monster in the midfield and often leaves us picking up our jaws from the floor with his inimitable distribution skills.

He does not shy away from smacking thunderbolts into the back of the net and there is also the fact that he can strike the ball with his left foot just as well with his right. De Bruyne has single-handedly dismantled oppositions with unequalled playmaking skills.

De Bruyne is blessed with just as talented, though a bit inexperienced, Belgian side. But he has Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to provide service for at the World Cup and that is exactly why Belgium are expected to go great guns this year.

De Bruyne scored 8 goals and provided 16 assists for the Cityzens in the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign and was easily the league's best midfielder. Belgium's chances of winning the World Cup will rest heavily on whether or not De Bruyne can replicate that form in Russia.