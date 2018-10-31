Top players from gameweek 10 in the English Premier League

Jordan Pickford of Everton FC

An entertaining gameweek 10 ended with Jose Mourinho hanging on to his managerial role at Manchester United after a close 2-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford.

Manchester City scored a crucial solitary goal to win over Spurs at the Wembley Stadium as they continued to lead the Premier League table on superior goal difference.

Arsenal were shocked by a spirited Crystal Palace team and the match ended in a draw at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea and Bournemouth enjoyed notable away victories over Burnley and Fulham, while Liverpool and Watford enjoyed victories at home over Cardiff and Huddersfield.

Rafael Benítez's tough days look as though they're here to stay as Newcastle continued to remain at the bottom of the league after their 0-0 draw against Southampton at St. Mary’s stadium.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha the owner of Leicester City football team died, after his helicopter crashed near the King Power Stadium in Leicester, shortly after take-off.

Sporting a 3-5-1-1 formation, let’s have a look at the top players from game week eleven.

Goal Keeper - Jordan Lee Pickford (Everton)

Result: Manchester United defeated Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford, Machester

Manchester United - Paul Pogba 27'; Anthony Martial 49'.

Everton - Gylfi Sigurdsson 77'(Pen).

Though Everton lost their encounter against the Red Devils, Pickford had a great match with eight incredible saves which included a penalty kick as well. The penalty conceded in the 26th minute after Senegalese Idrissa Gueye made a reckless tackle on Martial.

The initial penalty shot from Pogba got saved by a mighty left hand from Pickford, but unfortunately, Pogba slammed the rebound in to put United ahead. Nevertheless, it was a great effort from the English keeper.

Pickford pulled out another blinder down the near post after he fended low down his left to keep out a powerful drive from Pogba.

He capped it off with an exceptional save with his legs to deny Martial from picking up his second of the night in a one-on-one situation. He certainly has proved to the world that he is an outstanding keeper with his performance today.

