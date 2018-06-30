Top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers

Ben Winfield FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 601 // 30 Jun 2018, 05:06 IST

Wayne Rooney

As Wayne Rooney leaves Everton to join DC United, one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the Premier League leaves the country. Rooney heads off to the States after just one season back at Everton, ending a 16-year long Premier League career.

Rooney is one of 28 players to have scored more than 100 Premier League goals. Of those players, just four are still playing for a Premier League club: Jermain Defoe, Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, and Romelu Lukaku.

Not many players burst onto the scene in the same way Rooney did when he came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal at the age of 16, but he is not the only great goal scorer the Premier League has seen.

In recent times it has been the likes of Kane and Mo Salah, but the Premier League era has been dominated by players such as Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard, whose goalscoring exploits have brought their club success.

Every one of the top five in this list has won at least one Premier League title, and that's one of the things that sets them apart from other goal scorers, and something the likes of Kane and Lukaku will have to achieve if they are no be remembered amongst the greats.

So, with Rooney leaving Everton, here are the 10 players who have scored the most Premier League goals:

#10 Teddy Sheringham (146 goals)

Teddy Sheringham

Sheringham is perhaps best known for his performances as a substitute in the 1999 Champions League Final, coming off the bench to score the equaliser, and then set up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win Manchester United the title. However, in England, Sheringham played for six Premier League clubs, accumulating 146 goals during his league career.

The former England striker made his name at Tottenham, scoring 75 goals for the North London club, before moving to Old Trafford. He was often used as a substitute in Manchester, and passed 100 Premier League goals while there, before returning to Tottenham. He ended his career in England’s top flight with a spell at West Ham United, during which he became the oldest goalscorer in Premier League history, scoring against Portsmouth at the age of 40 years and 266 days.