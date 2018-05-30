Top young right wingers Manchester United should target this summer

Manchester United need to sign a quality winger and here are 3 young and exciting players they should target

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 13:24 IST

Bernardeschi is an exciting talent who needs more game time to realize his potential

It's been quite a while since Manchester United have had a proper right winger. Antonio Valencia used to dance down that right flank and deliver some menacing crosses before he was reduced to a one trick pony and was demoted to right back.

Ever since, United have tried out different players on the right side to no great effect. Juan Mata was often deployed as a winger but owing to his lack of pace, he never really stretched the opposition in the final third due to his proclivity for cutting inside and playing short passes.

And Manchester United have suffered due to a lack of width in the final third, particularly in the last season. As Antonio Valencia's contributions going forward started dwindling, the onus was on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and, later, Alexis Sanchez to use the left flank to provide the much-needed width.

That doesn't work out too well for United either as all 3 of them are right footers and likes to cut in. So, without further ado, let's take a look at a few right wingers Manchester United should look to sign in the summer.

#3 Federico Bernarderschi

The Italian winger's style is akin to that of Riyad Mahrez's. He's an agile left-footer with silky feet and the ability to weave past defences. However, after joining from Fiorentina last summer, Federico Bernarderschi has only been used sparingly at Juve.

Most of his appearances have come off the bench and the 24-year-old finished the season having made only 7 starts. However, Bernarderschi has showcased his talent and given us all glimpses of what he's capable of whenever he's been afforded opportunities.

The former Fiorentina man scored 4 goals in the Serie A- one of them being a stylish freekick against his former club- and has provided 6 assists in 22 appearances, 15 of which have come off the bench.

Bernarderschi's eye for a pass is what sets him apart from most modern wingers. His ability to pick out a teammate and deliver well-weighted through balls has been his greatest asset over the past couple of seasons. He does not shy away from testing goalkeepers from range and has a lethal left foot.

The Italian is pacey, young and should be playing a whole lot more than he does right now for the Old Lady. Hence Manchester United looks like a suitable destination for him as he'll essentially be filling a void and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

