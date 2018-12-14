UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Lewandowski tops group stage goal-scoring charts, Ronaldo near the bottom

Champions League

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League has concluded, leaving us with a long wait as the competition will kickstart again only next year.

We begin our wait by looking at the highest scoring players in Europe's top competition so far.

Among others, football giants Juventus and Barcelona, as well as English clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and last year's finalists Liverpool, all made it to the knockout stages of the competition, which promises to be an exciting watch.

Who tops the goal-scoring charts?

So far, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski sits at the top of the goal-scoring charts with eight goals, averaging a goal every 67 minutes. He is followed closely by Barcelona ace Lionel Messi with six goals (50 minutes per goal) and Roma's Edin Dzeko with five (72 minutes per goal).

As Lewandowski finished as the top goal-scorer in the group stage, this season marks only the second time since 2010-11 that neither Ronaldo nor Messi topped the group stage goal-scoring charts.

The rest of the list of top goal-scorers includes Moussa Marega (FC Porto), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Dusan Tadic (Ajax) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus) with five goals each so far.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar is also set to continue his goal-scoring exploits, having recently surpassed Kaka as the Brazilian with the most goals in the Champions League.

The rest of the list is rounded off by the likes of Harry Kane (Tottenham), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Mauro Icardi (Inter), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Karim Benzema(Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), David Silva (Manchester City), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Cengiz Under (Roma), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk), Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys) and Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is notably absent from the list as the Portuguese has only scored one goal so far this season.

Who was the top-scorer last season?

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo finished last season as the top scorer with 15 goals in 11 appearances for Los Blancos.

Last year's finalists Liverpool had their front-three Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, sitting in joint-second place with 10 goals each.

What's next?

The knockout rounds of Europe's top competition are set to be even more thrilling with more scintillating football and record-breaking exploits.

The much-awaited Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place on Monday, December 17.

