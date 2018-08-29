5 top stars condemned to deliver this season

Omene Osuya
29 Aug 2018, 15:31 IST

Stars like Morata will be under pressure this season

The 2018/2019 football season in Europe is up and running. It promises to be an exhilarating experience for all involved. Already, the season is beginning to take on a recognizable form and permutations and calculations are already being made.

In the Premier League, Jose Mourinho & his 3rd season syndrome is already the dominant headline and it does not like ending happily for the Special One or Manchester United. In Spain’s La Liga, Real Madrid has started its new era under Julen Lopetegui like a house on fire with 6 goals and 6 points from 2 matches.

One fascinating feature of the 2018/2019 season will be the need for redemption as it concerns certain superstars.

These footballers who have been world class for a majority of their careers underperformed badly last season (some had abysmal World Cup performances as well).

Here is a look at 5 top players for whom the current season offers a shot at redemption;

#5 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Muller needs to shine as he has been on a downward spiral

How Muller has gone from arch-Raumdeuter to arch disaster remains a mystery. The German international had been one of the most consistent players in the world between 2010-2016 and was frequently mentioned in the just-below Messi/Ronaldo world class category.

However, the last two seasons and national competitions have been a disaster for the 29-year-old. While Bayern has continued to dominate the Bundesliga, Muller's contributions have not been as important as they once were. He has been abysmal in the last two UEFA Champions League campaigns with a miserable goal tally.

The less said about his performance at the 2016 Euros and Russia 2018 World Cup the better as he was completely anonymous. In fact, the whole sad episode surrounding Mesut Ozil has helped to deflect attention from the likes of Muller who were just as culpable for Die Mannschaft’s nightmarish outing in Russia.

He started the season with a goal in Bayern's first game against Hoffenheim and will be hoping to play a crucial role in the new manager; Niko Kovac's setup.

