Top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois

A successful Premier League side will need a variety of different elements to come together properly on the pitch. All positions in the line-up will need to contribute, and the goalkeeper is certainly no exception. Beyond simply being a part of the squad, a keeper can often be a true leader for a team moving forward.

Communication is key, and the players at the position are often tasked with organizing the back-line and keeping the formation in the proper shape. The English top flight features several impressive performers, and some did not make the final list of ten.

AFC Bournemouth's Asmir Begović has been a solid presence at the back for his club and helped to secure another Premier League campaign for the Cherries. The 31-year-old was in the top ten last season for saves (111) and has displayed fantastic instincts. After two seasons at Chelsea that saw him behind Thibaut Courtois, Begović has proven himself to be a strong starting option.

A new arrival this year with Wolverhampton, Rui Patrício is prepared to make his debut in English football. After a stellar career with Sporting CP, the 30-year-old keeper joins a squad with several Portuguese internationals eager to make an impact in the Premier League this season. A part of the Portugal squad that captured a title at Euro 2016, fans will be expecting great performances from Patrício in 2018-19.

After impressing at St. James' Park during a loan stint last term, Martin Dubrvaka has signed a permanent deal with Newcastle United this summer. The Slovakian international's positioning was superb, and his efforts on his debut in a 1-0 win against Manchester United helped to bring one of the Magpies' best highlights of the season.

We take a look at the Premier League's ten best goalkeepers, and what to expect from them in the near future: