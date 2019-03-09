×
Top Tier Football: 5 thrilling matches to look forward to this weekend

Gourav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
956   //    09 Mar 2019, 17:47 IST

After a thrilling week of European football where we saw three magical comebacks and Rennes causing a huge upset by beating Arsenal, we are back to league action where we are approaching the business end of the season and some pretty interesting fixtures are lined up.

With the title almost wrapped up in La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, the race has quite heated up in the English Premier League and the Bundesliga. In the EPL, Liverpool is just one point behind leaders Manchester City, and both have a Champions League match coming up next week. In Bundesliga, both Bayern Munchen and Dortmund have equal points.

Let's look at their mouth-watering fixtures this weekend.

#1 Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool are close to winning their first EPL title in decades.
Liverpool
are
close to winning their first EPL title in decades.

Having last won the league 30 years back, Liverpool fans have waited for far too long to see their team lift the coveted title. After a promising run to the Champions League final last season and signings of star players like Allison and Fabinho, Liverpool fans were certain of a change in fortunes when the Reds were cruising with a 10-point lead at the top.

But some poor performances and a run in with injuries have left them 1 point adrift of defending champions Man city and a very inferior goal difference.

Up comes a test against Burnley at Anfield with a tricky fixture against Bayern on the horizon. Klopp has some good news as there are no major injuries except to Joe Gomez and Chamberlain. But Salah's and their team's form on a whole has been a worrying factor. They have drawn two of their last three games and losing further points would be highly detrimental to their title hopes.

Burnley, much like their opponents have been going through a rough patch as they have lost their last two fixtures after two impressive wins. But their ability to surprise big teams cannot be overlooked as they showed when they drew with Man United and defeated Tottenham.

They are an extremely physical side and highly effective in winning in ariel duels. Van Dijk and Allison would have to be on their toes to stop Burnley from taking advantage of any set-pieces and their attackers have to finish whatever chances they get.

1 / 5 NEXT
Gourav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
I am here writing football stuff. Still need more proves on my love for football!!
