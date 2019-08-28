TOR vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips and Playing XI Updates - August 29th, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Date: August 29, 2019

Preview

Despite not being at their best, Wolves managed to grind out a draw against Burnley this weekend. They are heavily favoured to progress today, although, Torino isn't one to be taken lightly. Walter Mazzarri's tactical approach over the years suggests that Torino will be very attacking and could trouble the hosts as they did in the first leg. All in all, an entertaining encounter between the two sides awaits at the Molineux.

Team News

Wolves: Do not expect many changes to the squad as Wolves are determined to progress through to the next round and the Turin-based side are not an easy opponent to face. Jesus Vallejo and Ruben Vinagre could come back to start here.

Predicted XI: Patricio, Traore, Vallejo, Coady, Boly, Vinagre, Saiss, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jota and Cutrone

Torino: Christian Ansaldi is a huge doubt after being forced off at the weekend which could give Chelsea graduate Ola Aina his first start this season. Soualiho Meite is also in the running for a starting eleven berth alongside Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza.

Predicted XI: Sirigu, Izzo, Bremer, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Meite, Rincon, Lukic, Aina, Zaza and Belotti

Top Picks

Patrick Cutrone: The Italy Under-21 star surprised everyone by making a move to England and would be eagerly waiting to impress the Wolves faithful. There is nothing better than hitting the ground running by helping them progress further.

Diogo Jota: The Portuguese international continued his rich form from last season as he scored in Turin last week and would be in a similar mood come Thursday. Blessed with good pace and a deadly shot, he is truly a defender’s nightmare.

Andrea Belotti: Despite failing to reach the high standards set by himself in the 2016-17 season, on his day, Andrea Belotti is as good as anyone and the Italian forward is surely a threat to the Wolves defence.

Captaincy options

Patrick Cutrone (Captain)

Andrea Belotti (Vice-captain)

Dream11 Suggestion: Rui Patricio, Lorenzo de Silvestre, Conor Coady, Ryan Bennett, Joao Moutinho, Souhilo Meite, Sasa Lukic, Ruben Vinagre, Andrea Belotti, Diogo Jota and Patrick Cutrone.