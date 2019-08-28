×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

TOR vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips and Playing XI Updates - August 29th, 2019

sanjeetbhagyanagar
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
17   //    28 Aug 2019, 15:27 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Date: August 29, 2019

Preview

Despite not being at their best, Wolves managed to grind out a draw against Burnley this weekend. They are heavily favoured to progress today, although, Torino isn't one to be taken lightly. Walter Mazzarri's tactical approach over the years suggests that Torino will be very attacking and could trouble the hosts as they did in the first leg. All in all, an entertaining encounter between the two sides awaits at the Molineux.

Team News

Wolves: Do not expect many changes to the squad as Wolves are determined to progress through to the next round and the Turin-based side are not an easy opponent to face. Jesus Vallejo and Ruben Vinagre could come back to start here.

Predicted XI: Patricio, Traore, Vallejo, Coady, Boly, Vinagre, Saiss, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jota and Cutrone

Torino: Christian Ansaldi is a huge doubt after being forced off at the weekend which could give Chelsea graduate Ola Aina his first start this season. Soualiho Meite is also in the running for a starting eleven berth alongside Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza.

Predicted XI: Sirigu, Izzo, Bremer, Bonifazi, De Silvestri, Meite, Rincon, Lukic, Aina, Zaza and Belotti

Top Picks

Patrick Cutrone: The Italy Under-21 star surprised everyone by making a move to England and would be eagerly waiting to impress the Wolves faithful. There is nothing better than hitting the ground running by helping them progress further.

Advertisement

Diogo Jota: The Portuguese international continued his rich form from last season as he scored in Turin last week and would be in a similar mood come Thursday. Blessed with good pace and a deadly shot, he is truly a defender’s nightmare.

Andrea Belotti: Despite failing to reach the high standards set by himself in the 2016-17 season, on his day, Andrea Belotti is as good as anyone and the Italian forward is surely a threat to the Wolves defence.

Captaincy options

Patrick Cutrone (Captain)

Andrea Belotti (Vice-captain)

Dream11 Suggestion: Rui Patricio, Lorenzo de Silvestre, Conor Coady, Ryan Bennett, Joao Moutinho, Souhilo Meite, Sasa Lukic, Ruben Vinagre, Andrea Belotti, Diogo Jota and Patrick Cutrone.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Torino Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Andrea Belotti Patrick Cutrone Fantasy Guru Fantasy Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT AST BAT
3 - 0
 Astana vs BATE
FT ARA F-D
2 - 1
 Ararat-Armenia vs F91 Dudelange
FT SUD FER
0 - 0
 Sūduva vs Ferencváros
FT MAL BNE
3 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Bnei Yehuda
FT LUD MAR
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Maribor
FT FEY HAP
3 - 0
 Feyenoord vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT KOB RIG
3 - 1
 København vs Riga
FT AEK TRA
1 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Trabzonspor
FT LEG RAN
0 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Rangers
FT STR EIN
1 - 0
 Strasbourg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT AZ ANT
1 - 1
 AZ vs Antwerp
FT GEN RIJ
2 - 1
 Gent vs Rijeka
FT PSV APO
3 - 0
 PSV vs Apollon
FT FCS VIT
0 - 0
 FCSB vs Vitória Guimarães
FT CEL AIK
2 - 0
 Celtic vs AIK
FT LIN QAR
3 - 2
 Linfield vs Qarabağ
FT SPO SPA
1 - 0
 Sporting Braga vs Spartak Moskva
FT TOR WOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FT ESP ZOR
3 - 1
 Espanyol vs Zorya
FT PAR MOL
2 - 1
 Partizan vs Molde
FT SLO PAO
1 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK
Tomorrow QAR LIN 09:30 PM Qarabağ vs Linfield
Tomorrow RIG KOB 10:15 PM Riga vs København
Tomorrow BAT AST 10:30 PM BATE vs Astana
Tomorrow AIK CEL 10:30 PM AIK vs Celtic
Tomorrow APO PSV 10:30 PM Apollon vs PSV
Tomorrow ZOR ESP 10:30 PM Zorya vs Espanyol
Tomorrow MOL PAR 10:30 PM Molde vs Partizan
Tomorrow BNE MAL 10:30 PM Bnei Yehuda vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow PAO SLO 10:30 PM PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava
Tomorrow SPA SPO 10:45 PM Spartak Moskva vs Sporting Braga
Tomorrow ANT AZ 11:00 PM Antwerp vs AZ
Tomorrow TRA AEK 11:00 PM Trabzonspor vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow HAP FEY 11:00 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Feyenoord
Tomorrow RIJ GEN 11:30 PM Rijeka vs Gent
Tomorrow F-D ARA 11:30 PM F91 Dudelange vs Ararat-Armenia
Tomorrow FER SUD 11:30 PM Ferencváros vs Sūduva
Tomorrow MAR LUD 11:45 PM Maribor vs Ludogorets
30 Aug EIN STR 12:00 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Strasbourg
30 Aug WOL TOR 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino
30 Aug RAN LEG 12:15 AM Rangers vs Legia Warszawa
30 Aug VIT FCS 12:30 AM Vitória Guimarães vs FCSB
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us