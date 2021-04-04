Torino 2-2 Juventus: Bianconeri Player Ratings as Juventus drop more points | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Torino as the reigning champions drop to fourth in the 2020-21 Serie A table.

Andrea Pirlo's men have now drawn for the eighth time this season to lose more ground on league leaders Inter Milan. The Bianconeri bagged an early lead against Torino, but Antonio Sanabria inspired a superb comeback for the hosts.

A piercing run into the box from Federico Chiesa, followed up by an immaculate finish, saw Juventus take the lead in the 13th minute of the game. However, Torino were back on level terms when Wojciech Szczesny failed save a shot from Simone Verdi, spilling the ball straight to Sanabria, who headed home.

The points are shared between Torino and Juventus ⚫️⚪️



Serie A standings:



1️⃣ Inter 65 pts

2️⃣ AC Milan 60 pts

3️⃣ Atalanta 58 pts

4️⃣ Juventus 56 pts

5️⃣ Napoli 56 pts pic.twitter.com/Qfif1FeFcH — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021

Seconds into the second half, Torino hit Juventus with a quick burst into the box as Sanabria completed his brace to give his team a shock lead.

The 25-year-old unleashed a thunderous strike from the left side of the pitch. Szczesny, despite getting a hand on it, failed to keep the ball out of the net. However, a late fightback from the holders saw Cristiano Ronaldo score his 24th of the season, getting on the end of a bicycle attempt from Giorgio Chiellini and beating Salvatore Sirigu at the near post in the 79th minute.

The game eventually ended 2-2 at Olimpico de Torino. Although Juventus had more attempts on target, Davide Nicola's men would feel they deserved more from the game.

On that note, let's have a look at the Juventus player ratings.

Wojciech Szczesny - 6/10

Juventus vs FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

One would argue that the 30-year-old was at fault for both the goals, especially for Torino's equaliser.

But Wojciech Szczesny also made two very crucial saves in the dying minutes of the game. He denied Sanabria from a header and then Daniele Baselli from a freekick.

Alex Sandro - 6/10

It was not one of his best games, but the Brazilian left-back played a key part in Juventus' offensive routines. Sandro ended the game with two key passes, three accurate crosses in the box, five long balls, two dribbles and four clearances.

Giorgio Chiellini - 8/10

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini played a crucial role in winning his side a point, as his late attempt on target was headed home by Cristiano Ronaldo. Along with his goal contribution, the Italian international was a robust figure in defence, winning 100% of his duels, completing four clearances and winning a tackle and interception apiece.

Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

After a disappointing start to the campaign, Matthijs de Ligt has found his feet once again. The 21-year-old has become a consistent performer for Juventus. Like his captain, the Juventus defensive pair arguably did not deserve to concede two goals in the game, as their goalkeeper let the team down to a certain extent.

Juan Cuadrado - 8/10

Torino FC vs Juventus - Serie A

Despite not having the best of games defensively, the Columbian was massively impactful at the other side of the pitch.

One of the few bright sparks in an underwhelming Juventus team, Juan Cuadrado, dominated the right flank with ease. With three key passes, eight duels won, two big chances created, six fouls won and six accurate crosses, the 32-year-old was certainly one of the better players for Juventus on the night.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

20-year-old Dejan Kulusevski was one of the worst players on the pitch, thanks to an impressive display from Alessandro Buongiorno. The Juventus winger struggled to beat an opposition player all game.

Danilo - 5/10

The inclusion of Danilo came as a surprise to many, as Aaron Ramsey or Adrien Rabiot would've been better choices against a midfield-heavy team like Torino. Danilo did not enjoy his 71 minutes on the pitch. The Brazilian could not impose his authority on the game and was eventually hooked off for Ramsey in the final quarter of the fixture.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

While his midfield partner having an underwhelming outing, Rodrigo Bentancur kept the game ticking for Juventus. The young Urugyuan midfielder was a key figure in midfield. He was even denied a spectacular goal by the Torino woodwork in the second half of the game.

Federico Chiesa - 8/10

Torino FC vs Juventus - Serie A

When was the last time Federico Chiesa had a poor game? The winger was yet again on the scoresheet on the night, as he scored with a brilliant solo run into the box, nutmegging the Torino keeper to score a vital goal.

One of the best signings of the season, the 23-year-old Italian only seems to get better with every passing week.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Despite scoring the equaliser, one would argue Cristiano Ronaldo could've won the game for Juventus.

It was not one of his best performances for Juventus as the Portuguese missed three big chances throughout the 90 and was a silent figure for most of the game.

Alvaro Morata - 7/10

Alvaro Morata has been a hit-and-miss player for the Bianconeri this season. But his overall game was, as usual, more than decent on the night. The former Atletico Madrid striker dropped into pockets of space and linked up well with Chiesa and Bentancur. Juventus's first goal arrived after a quick one-two between the 28-year-old and Chiesa.

Ratings of JuventusSubstitutes

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10

The Welsh international comfortably managed to do more in 20 minutes than Danilo did in 70. Aaron Ramsey's impact was clear, as he was always willing to be the third man in the box, drop deep to collect passes from his defenders and ping balls into the box.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

Federico Bernardeschi tried his best to alter the scoreline, including a dive in the dying minutes of the game, for which he got booked. He was involved in Juventus' second goal, as it was his cross that was met by Giorgio Chiellini, who then put it on a plate for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Adrien Rabiot - N/A

Adrien Rabiot did not play for long enough against Torino on the night to merit a rating.