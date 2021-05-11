Torino vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fresh off an emphatic 3-0 win over Juventus, AC Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to take on Torino on Wednesday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona last time out and will aim to quickly return to winning ways in Serie A.

Torino failed to pick up successive wins last week as Federico Dimarco leveled the scores three minutes after Mergim Vojvoda opened the scoring in the 85th minute.

Prior to that, Toro had claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Parma and were looking to push six points clear of the drop zone.

However, the result brought no change to the shape of the table as Torino remain in 15th place, level on points with Cagliari and one point behind Genoa.

AC Milan, on the other hand, kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive when they claimed an emphatic 3-0 victory over defending champions Juventus.

In an entertaining clash, goals from Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori condemned the Bianconeri to their sixth defeat of the season.

The result saw AC Milan surge into third place on the log, level on points with second-place Atalanta and two points above Napoli.

Torino vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

AC Milan have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins in their last 34 meetings with Torino. The hosts have managed just four wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Their last encounter was a thrilling contest in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals back in January, where the Rossoneri claimed a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win.

Torino Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

AC Milan Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Torino vs AC Milan Team News

Torino

Torino boss Davide Nicola will have to cope without the services of Nicola Murru and keeper Vanja Milinković-Savic, who are ruled out with injuries. Nicolas N'Koulou will also sit out this tie as he is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Nicola Murru, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Suspended: Nicolas N'Koulou

AC Milan

The visitors will head into this tie without star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who picked up a knee injury in the game against Juventus. Alexis Saelemaekers will also miss the game as he is suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Midfielder Brahim Diaz picked up a muscle issue after scoring against the Bianconeri and will be assessed ahead of the Torino match.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: Brahim Diaz

Suspended: Alexis Saelemaekers

Torino vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Raphael Leao

Torino vs AC Milan Prediction

Despite floundering in their title challenge, AC Milan have enjoyed a stellar campaign. Meanwhile, Torino have struggled for results for most of the season, resulting in their poor league position.

We expect the visitors to cruise to a comfortable win, considering the gulf in class and quality in both squads.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 AC Milan