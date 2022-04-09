Torino vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino entertain league leaders AC Milan at the Olimpico di Torino in Serie A action on Sunday.

Milan will be looking to bounce back from a goalless draw against Bologna in their previous outing, which prevented them from opening up a four-point gap at the top of the standings.

Things are starting to get interesting for the pole position in the league, as AC Milan lead the consistent Napoli side by just a point while reigning champions Inter Milan trail them by four points but have a game in hand. The Rossoneri can't afford to slip up now.

Torino will likely have to settle for another mid-table finish in Serie A and, having overcome Salernitana 1-0 last time around, will be hopeful of their first home win since January against their eastern rivals.

Torino vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 192 times across all competitions. As one would expect, Milan have been the better side in this fixture with 74 wins. Torino are not far behind with a respectable 52 wins against the Milan giants.

A total of 66 games have ended in draws between the two sides, with them last sharing the spoils in 2018. The last eight meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results with six wins for Milan and two for Il Toro.

AC Milan secured a massive 7-0 win when they last visited Turin, a game in which Ante Rebic bagged a second-half brace. In the reverse fixture at the San Siro earlier this season, Olivier Giroud's early goal ensured a 1-0 win for the then-hosts.

Torino form guide (Serie A): W-L-D-D-L

AC Milan form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Torino vs AC Milan Team News

Torino

Antonio Sanabria will miss the game with a knee problem while his strike partner Simone Zaza is a doubt with a muscle injury. Koffi Djidji will also not be able to make it to the squad with a hamstring issue and on-loan midfielder Samuele Ricci has also not recovered from a muscle injury.

Mohamed Fares remains sidelined with a knee injury while Dennis Praet's involvement in the game is doubtful.

Injured: Mohamed Fares, Koffi Djidji, Antonio Sanabria, Samuele Ricc

Doubtful: Dennis Praet, Simone Zaza

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Simon Kjaer is a long-term absentee with a torn ACL while Alessio Romagnoli and Alessandro Florenzi complete the injury list for the visiting side with thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Alessio Romagnoli, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Etrit Berisha (GK); Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Marko Pjaca, Karol Linetty; Andrea Belotti

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Torino vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have just one loss to their name in 2022 but are undefeated in their travels this season since November. Their last five wins have come with a one-goal margin and we expect that trend to continue here.

The hosts have scored one or fewer goals in each of their last nine league games, securing just one win in that period. They have seven wins at home but will struggle against Milan here.

In all likelihood, this will be a low-scoring game in which the visiting side should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Torino 0-1 AC Milan.

