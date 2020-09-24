Torino vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino are set to host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday in the latest round of Serie A fixtures.

Torino come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Fiorentina in their first league game of the season last Saturday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. A goal from Italy international Gaetano Castrovili in the second half was enough to secure the three points for Giuseppe Iachini's men.

This is the first game of the league season for Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini's men last played in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, which they lost 2-1 after a valiant performance. Midfielder Mario Pasalic scored for Atalanta, but late goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ensured victory for PSG.

Torino vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Torino hold a slight advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn six.

Their most recent match was in January, in which Atalanta thrashed Torino 7-0. A hattrick from Slovenian forward Josip Ilicic, a brace from Colombia international Luis Muriel and goals from Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata sealed the deal for their side. To add insult to injury, Torino had centre-back Armando Izzo and midfielder Sasa Lukic sent off in the second half.

Torino form guide in Serie A: L

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Advertisement

Torino vs Atalanta Team News

Torino manager Marco Giampaolo will be unable to call upon the services of new signing, Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez as well as Italian midfielder Daniele Baselli, who are out injured.

Injured: Ricardo Rodriguez, Daniele Baselli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atalanta also have a few injury concerns. New signing, Russian forward Aleksei Miranchuk, as well as goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are out. Albanian centre-back Berat Djimsiti is suspended.

Injured: Aleksei Miranchuk, Pierluigi Gollini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Berat Djimsiti

Also Read: 10 greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century

Torino vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Nicolas Nkoulou, Cristian Ansaldi, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Alex Berenguer, Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Mattia Caldara, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Robin Gosens, Mario Pasalic, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata

Torino vs Atalanta Prediction

Torino finished 16th last season, with striker Andrea Belotti scoring important goals. The captain will once again be the key for Torino, and Belotti, alongside Italy international Simone Zaza, will have to be at their very best.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in Serie A under Gian Piero Gasperini. The departure of full-back Timothy Castagne might have hurt, but they have invested in the squad, bringing in the likes of forwards Aleksei Miranchuk and Sam Lammers, as well as centre-back Cristian Romero and right-back Cristiano Piccini.

Atalanta have been in fine form for some time now, and they have built a good squad. They should be able to comfortably win this match.

Prediction: Torino 0-4 Atalanta

Also Read: 10 most versatile players in world football at the moment