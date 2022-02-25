Torino vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Torino play host to Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in December’s reverse fixture.

Torino put in a resilient performance as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw in last Friday’s Turin Derby against Juventus.

However, they have now failed to win any of their last four outings, claiming two draws and losing two since a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on January 15.

While they have one game in hand, Torino are currently 10th in the Serie A table with 33 points from 25 games, level on points with 11th placed Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, Cagliari were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli.

They have now managed just one win from their last six games in all competitions, losing two and picking up three draws in that time.

With 22 points from 26 games, Gli Isolani are currently 17th in the league standings, level on points with Venezia who are in the final relegation spot.

Torino vs Cagliari Head-To-Head

Torino boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their previous 29 encounters. Cagliari have picked up seven wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Torino Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Cagliari Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Torino vs Cagliari Team News

Torino

Il Toro will take to the pitch without the services of Dennis Praet and Mohamed Fares, who are both recuperating from injuries. Ronlando Mandragora is also suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Mohamed Fares

Suspended: Ronlando Mandragora

Cagliari

Nahitan Nández, Damir Ceter, Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz and Marko Rog have all been ruled out through injuries and are out of contention for Cagliari. Daniele Baselli is doubtful for the game after taking a blow on the ankle in the last match.

Injured: Nahitan Nández, Damir Ceter, Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog

Doubtful: Daniele Baselli

Suspended: None

Torino vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi, Mergim Vojvoda; Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria; Andrea Belotti

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Giorgio Altare, Luca Ceppitelli, Edoardo Goldaniga; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Raoul Bellanova, Alberto Grassi, Dalbert, Razvan Marin; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Torino vs Cagliari Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we can expect a cagey and hard-fought contest at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday. While Torino are higher in the league standings, both sides head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Cagliari

Edited by Shardul Sant