Torino vs Cittadella Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2022

Torino take on Cittadella at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

The Turin outfit head into the midweek clash without a win in their last five outings and will be looking to end this poor run.

Torino continue to struggle for form in Serie A as they fell to a 1-0 loss against rivals Juventus on Saturday.

They have now failed to win their last five outings, claiming one draw and losing four since a 1-0 victory over Lecce on September 5.

Torino have now turned their sights to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their cup quest with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Palermo on August 6.

Meanwhile, Cittadella had to work their socks off in their Coppa Italia opener on August 5, when they edged out Lecce 3-2 in extra time.

Edoardo Gorini’s men head into Tuesday’s contest fresh off the back of a goalless draw against SPAL in Serie B on Saturday.

Cittadella have failed to win their last four outings, claiming two draws and losing twice in that time.

Torino vs Cittadella Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cittadella boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from the last eight meetings between the teams.

Torino have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

Cittadella are currently on a four-game unbeaten run against the hosts, picking up one win and three draws since a 1-0 loss in May 2010.

Torino head into the weekend winless in their last five matches, claiming one draw and losing four in that time.

Cittadella are also on a four-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice in that time, while they have failed to win their last four away outings since August.

Torino vs Cittadella Prediction

Torino and Cittadella have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into Tuesday seeking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Given the gulf in experience and quality between the two sides, we predict the Turin outfit will make use of their home advantage to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Cittadella

Torino vs Cittadella Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Torino and Cittadella have both scored in four of their five encounters)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six meetings)

