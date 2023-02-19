Torino vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20, 2023

Ninth-placed Torino will welcome last-placed Cremonese at the Olimpico di Torino in Serie A on Monday (February 20).

The hosts' three-game unbeaten league run was snapped in a 1-0 defeat at reigning champions AC Milan on Friday. With just three points separating them from 12th-placed Empoli, they need to avoid dropping points to slip into the bottom half of the standings.

Cremonese, meanwhile, remain the only winless team in the Italian top flight this season following their 3-0 defeat to league leaders Napoli on Sunday. It was their third consecutive league defeat.

Torino vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 29 times acrosscompetitions with their first meeting dating back to 1923. Torino have dominated proceedings, leading 16-5.

The hosts have won their last five meetings against Cremonese, including a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in August, which was their first meeting in Serie A since 1996.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Torino's last nine league games.

Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Torino have three wins in their last five home league gmaes, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away outings.

Cremonese have the second-worst attacking and defensive record in Serie A this season, scoring 15 goals in 22 games and conceding 40 goals.

Torino vs Cremonese Prediction

Torino have won their last five games against the visitors and have suffered just one defeat at home against them since 1930. Il Toro have been inconsistent in recent games, though.

Meanwhile, Cremonese's struggles have continued in Serie A, as they remain the only winless team this term. They have failed to score in their last two games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Cremonese

Torino vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksei Miranchuk to score or assist any time - Yes

