Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Torino vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in second lace in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri stunned Barcelona with a 4-3 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Venezia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Torino vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Torino and have won 23 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's four victories.

After an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot against Inter Milan in Serie A, Torino have lost 10 of their last 11 such games against the Nerazzurri in the competition.

Inter Milan have won each of their last five matches against Torino in Serie A and have kept clean sheets in four of these games.

Torino have lost 14 of their last 20 matches at home against Inter Milan in Serie A - they had lost only 17 of the 60 such games preceding this run.

Inter Milan have not picked up consecutive clean sheets in Serie A this year.

Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan were exceptional against Barcelona this week and will look to give Napoli a run for their money in the title race. The Nerazzurri are only three points behind the Neapolitans and will look to recover some lost ground this weekend.

Torino have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Inter Milan

Torino vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

