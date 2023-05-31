Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Torino play host to an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Olimpico di Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Inter Milan Preview

Torino are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side thrashed Spezia by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. The Nerazzurri edged Atalanta to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Torino vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Torino and have won 19 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's four victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Torino in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat against the hosts coming by a 1-0 margin in 2019.

After a run of nine consecutive defeats at home against Inter Milan in the Serie A, Torino are unbeaten in six of their last nine such games in the competition.

Torino have won four of their last eight matches against Inter Milan in the second half of the Serie A season and have lost only two of these games.

Torino are winless in their last six matches at home in the Serie A - their worst run in this regard since a run of 12 games in the 2020-21 season.

Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have managed to hit their stride towards the end of the season and remain in contention to win the UEFA Champions League. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to make a difference in this fixture.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this weekend. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Inter Milan

Torino vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

