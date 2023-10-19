Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Torino and Inter Milan return to action in the Italian Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the weekend looking to get one over the Nerazzurri, having failed to win their last eight meetings since January 2019.

Torino’s winless run in the Turin Derby extended to 19 games in their last outing before the international break as they fell to a 2-0 loss against local rivals Juventus.

Ivan Juric’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and picking up two draws since September’s 3-0 victory over Salernitana.

With nine points from eight matches, Torino are currently 14th in the Serie A table but could potentially move level with seventh-placed Monza with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna after giving up a two-goal lead.

Prior to that, Simone Inzaghi’s men picked up their first win in Group D of the Champions League when they beat Benfica 1-0 at the San Siro on October 3.

Inter Milan, who are now unbeaten in nine of their 10 matches this season, currently sit second in the Serie A table, just two points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Torino vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 34 meetings between the sides.

Torino have managed just four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Inter Milan are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run against Il Toro, picking up seven wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in January 2019.

Juric’s men are unbeaten in their five home matches across all competitions this season, claiming two wins and three draws so far.

The Nerazzurri have won their last four Serie A away matches, scoring eight goals and keeping four clean sheets since May’s 3-1 loss against Napoli.

Torino vs Inter Milan Prediction

Torino and Inter Milan have had contrasting starts to the season, with Il Toro aiming to climb to the top of the table this weekend. Torino have struggled for consistency this season and we fancy the well-drilled Inter Milan side claiming a comfortable win this weekend.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Inter Milan

Torino vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes)