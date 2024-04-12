Torino vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another edition of the Derby della Mole this weekend as Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus lock horns with local rivals Torino in an intriguing fixture at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Juventus Preview

Torino are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Empoli last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bianconeri edged Fiorentina to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Torino vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against Torino and have won 111 out of the 250 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's 73 victories.

Torino have suffered a total of 77 defeats at the hands of Juventus in the Serie A - more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against Torino in the Serie A but have never put together a string of four victories on the trot during this period.

Juventus have found the back of the net in each of their last 15 matches away from home against Torino in the Serie A - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Torino have lost five of their last seven matches against teams that started the game in the top three of the Serie A standings.

Torino vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Torino and will be intent on avoiding an upset this weekend. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies on Saturday.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have been dismal against the Bianconeri over the past year. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Juventus

Torino vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes