Torino vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Mole this weekend as Torino lock horns with local rivals Juventus in an important clash at the Olimpico di Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Juventus Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Empoli last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this year. The Bianconeri slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Torino vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive record in the Derby della Mole and have won 108 out of the 247 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's 73 victories.

Juventus have suffered defeat in only one of their last 32 matches against Torino, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

Torino have conceded 40 goals in their last 22 Serie games against Juventus and last kept a clean sheet in the league against their local rivals in 2008.

Torino held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in the previous game between the two teams and could avoid defeat in consecutive league matches against the Bianconeri for the first time in 21 years.

Torino have won only two of their last 12 games at home in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in five of the last eight such matches.

Juventus' 13 points in nine Serie A matches is their worst start to a season since the 2015-16 campaign - they turned it around against Torino on that occasion and secured their first of 15 consecutive victories.

Torino vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have been in abysmal form so far this season and have failed nearly every big test in Serie A. The Bianconeri have conceded four goals in their last two games without finding the back of the net and have a mountain to climb this season.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have issues of their own to address going into this game. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Juventus

Torino vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

