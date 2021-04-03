Torino vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Desperate to bounce back from their respective defeats last time out, Torino and Juventus square off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

The Derby della Mole is one of the most heated contests in Serie A and both Turin sides will aim to grab all three points alongside bragging rights.

Torino suffered their 12th defeat of the season as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria last time out. The result heaped further misery on the struggling Toro, who are now one point above the drop zone.

They have managed just four wins from 27 league games so far. This is the league’s second-worst win ratio, only besting relegation-threatened Parma’s three wins.

They now face the Herculean task of taking on Juventus, who saw their four-game winning run end last week.

Juventus were on the receiving end of the shock result of the week as they were stunned 1-0 at home by Benevento last time out.

Adolfo Gaich pounced on a wayward pass from Aaron Ramsey to fire past Wojciech Szczesny and give the visitors a rare win over the Bianconeri.

Their hunt for their 10th straight Scudetto now looks all but over as the defeat put a hefty 10-point gap between them and league leaders Inter Milan.

However, Juventus come into this tie with one game in hand and they will look to move ahead of AC Milan into second place in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Torino vs Juventus Head-To-Head

Torino have been the clear underdogs in this fixture, winning just one of their last 29 meetings.

In stark contrast, Juventus have simply been dominant, grabbing 22 wins in that period. The other six matches have ended in draws.

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Torino vs Juventus Team News

Torino

Torino have a relatively short absentee list, with full-back Wilfried Singo out due to a thigh injury picked up in training.

Lyanco Vojnovuc and Nicolas Nkoulou could also watch from the stands. Vojnovuc is in isolation due to COVID-19, while Nkoulou recovers from a back injury.

Injured: Wilfried Singo, Nicolas Nkoulou

COVID-19: Lyanco Vojnovuc

Juventus have suspended Weston McKennie, Arthur and Paulo Dybala after they attended a party at McKennie’s home in breach of COVID restrictions.



They’ll miss this weekend’s derby against Torino. pic.twitter.com/1aFsLX1Gyd — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 2, 2021

Juventus

Juventus, meanwhile, will be without central defenders Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci, who have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur will sit this game out due to disciplinary reasons after breaking the COVID-19 guidelines by attending a party.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci.

Suspension: Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, Arthur.

Torino vs Juventus Predicted XI

Advertisement

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Mattijt De Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini; Federico Chiesa, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Torino vs Juventus prediction

Both Turin clubs are in contrasting positions in the Serie A log. The hosts have struggled to hit their stride this season and stand the risk of relegation should they fail to change their fortunes.

However, we predict the coronavirus-hit Juventus side will continue their dominance in this fixture and comfortably grab all three points.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Juventus