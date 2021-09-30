Torino vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino are set to play Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday in the Serie A.

Torino come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Paolo Zanetti's Venezia in the league. A second-half goal from Croatian winger Josip Brekalo for Torino was cancelled out by a penalty from midfielder Mattia Aramu for Venezia. Torino had defender Koffi Djidji sent off in the second-half.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea 1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League yesterday. An early second-half goal from forward Federico Chiesa sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Torino vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost one and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with the game ending 2-2. Goals from Italy international Federico Chiesa and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus was cancelled out by a brace from Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria for Torino.

Torino form guide in Serie A: D-D-W-W-L

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L-L

Torino vs Juventus Team News

Torino

Torino manager Ivan Juric will be unable to call upon the services of winger Simone Edera and striker Simone Zaza. There are doubts over the availability of star striker Andrea Belotti, centre-back Armando Izzo, Belgium international Dennis Praet and Croatian winger Marko Pjaca. Centre-back Kofi Djidji is suspended.

Injured: Simone Zaza, Simone Edera

Doubtful: Marko Pjaca, Armando Izzo, Andrea Belotti, Dennis Praet

Suspended: Kofi Djidji

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus will be without Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and young Brazilian attacker Kaio Jorge. There are doubts over the availability of Wales international Aaron Ramsey and Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

Injured: Kaio Jorge, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Doubtful: Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo

Suspended: None

Torino vs Juventus Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, David Zima, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mergim Vojvoda, Daniele Baselli, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi, Karol Linetty, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa is the first player to score against Chelsea in the Champions League this season.



So explosive. 🔥 Federico Chiesa is the first player to score against Chelsea in the Champions League this season.



So explosive. 🔥 https://t.co/Gl2kEVwFdL

Torino vs Juventus Prediction

Torino are 9th in Serie A. They appointed a new manager this summer in the form of Ivan Juric, who joined the club after a good stint with Hellas Verona. Andrea Belotti remains Torino's star, with the Euro 2020 winner an incredibly consistent goalscorer at club level.

Juventus, on the other hand, have endured a disappointing start to their new season. They are 10th in the league, and manager Massimiliano Allegri has his job cut out. The win against Chelsea will boost their confidence. Juventus are currently 10 points behind league leaders Napoli.

Juventus will be missing some important players, but should be able to edge past Torino here.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Juventus

