Torino vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Torino and Lecce will go head-to-head at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on Monday in round five of the Italian Serie A.

The newly-promoted side have struggled with life in the big leagues and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Torino were handed their first defeat of the new campaign last Thursday as they were beaten 3-1 away to Atalanta.

Prior to that, the Turin outfit picked up two wins and one draw from their first three games, scoring four goals and conceding twice in that time.

Torino have now returned home where they are currently on a run of one win from their last nine league games, losing four and picking up four draws since January.

Meanwhile, Lecce were denied their first win of the season last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli.

The newly-promoted side have now picked up two draws and lost two of their four Serie A games.

With two points from four games, Lecce are currently 15th in the league table, five points off Monday’s hosts in ninth place.

Torino vs Lecce Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Lecce hold a superior record in the history of this fixture. Torino have picked up three wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Torino Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Lecce Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Torino vs Lecce Team News

Torino

Torino will be without Stephane Singo and Alexey Miranchuk, who are currently recuperating from knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Stephane Singo, Alexey Miranchuk

Suspended: None

Lecce

Lecce will take to the pitch without Federico Brancolini, Joel Voelkerling Persson, Mert Cetin and Kastriot Dermaku, who have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Federico Brancolini, Joel Voelkerling Persson, Mert Cetin, Kastriot Dermaku

Suspended: None

Torino vs Lecce Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez; Ola Aina, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Nikola Vlasic, Nemanja Radonjic, Antonio Sanabria

Lecce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Baschirotto, Giuseppe Pezzella; Kristoffer Askildsen, Morten Hjulmand, Joan Gonzàlez; Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Ceesay, Federico Di Francesco

Torino vs Lecce Prediction

Torino have enjoyed a solid start to the season and will be looking to quickly bounce back to winning ways. They take on a Lecce side who have stumbled into the new season, failing to win their opening four games, and we are backing the Turin outfit to come out on top in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Lecce

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P