Torino vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

Napoli visit Olimpico di Torino to face Torino in Serie A on Sunday, looking to continue their march towards the Scudetto.

With both Milan teams fumbling in recent weeks, the Partenopei have opened up an 18-point lead at the top of the table with only 12 games remaining in the competition.

At this rate, Luciano Spaletti's side could wrap up the league title with six games to spare and you wouldn't put it past them either considering just how rampant the side have been all season.

Out of 26 matches, Napoli have won 22 times, losing just twice, although their second defeat came fairly recently, with Lazio pulling off a 1-0 win at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium just two weeks ago.

Torino seem like a lamb in a slaughterhouse right now but come into the fixture on the back of consecutive top-flight wins, beating Bologna (1-0) and Lecce (2-0) after getting vanquished 4-2 in the Turin derby by Juventus.

Toro are now just five points behind the European places and will be aiming to pull off a surprise here against the league-winners-in-waiting.

Torino vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Napoli winning 16 times over Torino and losing on four occasions.

Napoli have won their last four consecutive meetings with Torino, keeping a clean sheet in three.

Torino's last win over Napoli dates back to March 2015 when a goal by Kamil Glik secured them a 1-0 win.

Napoli have won six of their last seven away games against Torino, keeping a clean sheet in their last three visits too.

Napoli have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 league games, including each of their last five away games in Serie A. They have never kept six clean sheets in a row away from home.

Torino have won their last two Serie A matches without conceding. They haven't won three in a row without conceding since March 2019.

Torino vs Napoli Prediction

Torino are feeling confident following back-to-back wins but Napoli have been in a league of their own this season. With Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia firing on all cylinders, the Partenopei should secure a win in this fixture.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Napoli

Torino vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes