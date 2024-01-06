Torino vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

Torino vs Napoli Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Neapolitan giants were held to a 0-0 draw by Monza in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Torino vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Torino and have won 17 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's four victories.

Torino have lost each of their last five matches against Napoli in the Serie A and have managed to score only one goal in these games.

Napoli have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches away from home against Torino in the Serie A - their fifth-longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Torino lost their previous game against Fiorentina in the Serie A, with the defeat bringing a run of four unbeaten games in the competition to an end.

Torino have won three of their last four matches at home in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Torino vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have largely failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Torino have stepped up to the plate this season but have a poor home record in this fixture. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Napoli

Torino vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes