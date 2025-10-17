Torino vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

The action continues in round seven of Italian Serie A as Torino play host to Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s men head into the weekend on a run of two defeats in their last two away matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.
Torino were left red-faced in their last outing before the international break as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lazio after giving up their lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time.
With that result, Marco Baroni’s side have failed to win five of their six Serie A games this season, losing three and claiming two draws while conceding 13 goals and scoring just five so far.
Torino have picked up five points from a possible 18 to sit 16th in the league standings, level on points with Lecce and Parma above them.
Elsewhere, Frank Anguissa and Rasmus Hojlund netted second-half goals to inspire Italian champions Napoli to a 2-1 comeback victory over Genoa last time out.
Prior to that, Conte’s men suffered their first league defeat since February 23 as they were beaten 2-1 by AC Milan on September 28, three days before bouncing back through a 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League.
Napoli have won five of their six Serie A matches this season to sit top of the league table with 15 points from a possible 18, level on points with second-placed AS Roma.
Torino vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Napoli holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 19 of the last 32 meetings between the two teams.
- Torino have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.
- Napoli are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 visits to the Stadio Olimpico, picking up seven wins and two draws since May 2016.
- Torino have failed to win their last five Serie A home games, losing three and claiming two draws since April’s 2-0 victory over Udinese.
Torino vs Napoli Prediction
While Torino have struggled for results in the new campaign, Napoli have enjoyed a flying start to their title defence and will be looking to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table. Conte’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.
Prediction: Torino 1-3 Napoli
Torino vs Napoli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Napoli’s last six matches)
Tip 3: First to score - Napoli (Conte’s men have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine games against Torino)