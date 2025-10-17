Torino vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

The action continues in round seven of Italian Serie A as Torino play host to Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s men head into the weekend on a run of two defeats in their last two away matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Torino were left red-faced in their last outing before the international break as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lazio after giving up their lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time.

With that result, Marco Baroni’s side have failed to win five of their six Serie A games this season, losing three and claiming two draws while conceding 13 goals and scoring just five so far.

Torino have picked up five points from a possible 18 to sit 16th in the league standings, level on points with Lecce and Parma above them.

Elsewhere, Frank Anguissa and Rasmus Hojlund netted second-half goals to inspire Italian champions Napoli to a 2-1 comeback victory over Genoa last time out.

Prior to that, Conte’s men suffered their first league defeat since February 23 as they were beaten 2-1 by AC Milan on September 28, three days before bouncing back through a 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli have won five of their six Serie A matches this season to sit top of the league table with 15 points from a possible 18, level on points with second-placed AS Roma.

Torino vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 19 of the last 32 meetings between the two teams.

Torino have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Napoli are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 visits to the Stadio Olimpico, picking up seven wins and two draws since May 2016.

Torino have failed to win their last five Serie A home games, losing three and claiming two draws since April’s 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Torino vs Napoli Prediction

While Torino have struggled for results in the new campaign, Napoli have enjoyed a flying start to their title defence and will be looking to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table. Conte’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Napoli

Torino vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Napoli’s last six matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Napoli (Conte’s men have opened the scoring in eight of their last nine games against Torino)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More