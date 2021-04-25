Torino vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino will aim to make it five games unbeaten in Serie A when they welcome high-flying Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

The visitors head into this tie off the back of a 5-2 victory over Lazio and will look to build on that outstanding performance.

Torino’s resurgence continued as they extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-1 draw away to Bologna last time out.

Musa Barrow gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute, but Torino drew level thanks to Rolando Mandragora’s 58th-minute strike.

Il Toro have now picked up eight points from their last four games and have moved into 16th place, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Torino have two games in hand over most of their league rivals and will feel confident of surging up the table in the coming weeks.

Napoli, meanwhile, grabbed a comprehensive victory over sixth-place Lazio last time out.

In a goal fest at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Serej Milinkovic-Savic and Victor Osimhen were on target in a 5-2 win.

The result saw Napoli move two points behind third-placed Atalanta, while also putting a five-point cushion between them and Lazio.

Napoli remain focused on finishing in the top four this season and will aim to continue their push by claiming all three points on Monday.

Torino vs Napoli Head-To-Head

Napoli head into this clash as the superior side in their recent encounters, claiming 12 wins from 23 meetings. Torino have picked up only four wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Gli Azzurri are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Torino, dating back to March 2015, when Kamil Glik scored the only goal to give them a 1-0 win.

Torino Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Napoli Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Torino vs Napoli Team News

Torino

Davide Nicola has the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal, and we expect the 48-year-old to name his strongest starting XI for this crunch tie.

Torino will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who has now tested negative for COVID-19. This means second-choice shot-stopper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could be dropped on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

Napoli will continue without the services of goalkeeper David Ospina and Faouzi Ghoulam, who are sidelined with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Konstantinos Manolas has also been ruled out of this tie as he is suspended due to accumulated bookings.

Injured: David Ospina, Faouzi Ghoulam

Suspended: Konstantinos Manolas

Torino vs Napoli Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

Torino vs Napoli Prediction

Both sides come into this tie in good form and will be looking to build on their recent performances. Despite Torino’s rejuvenation, we back Napoli to grab the win and continue their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Torino 0-3 Napoli