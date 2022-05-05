Torino vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino are set to play Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday in Serie A.

Torino come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli in the league. A late second-half hat-trick from star striker Andrea Belotti sealed the deal for Torino. Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski scored the goal for Empoli, who had midfielder Valerio Verre and Slovenian right-back Petar Stojanovic sent off in the second-half.

Napoli, on the other hand, beat Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo 6-1 in the league. First-half goals from Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, a brace from experienced Belgian forward Dries Mertens and a second-half goal from Kosovan centre-back Amir Rrahmani secured the win for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli.

French midfielder Maxime Lopez scored the consolation goal for Sassuolo.

Torino vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Napoli beating Torino 1-0. A late second-half goal from Nigeria international Victor Osimhen ensured victory for Napoli.

Torino form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D-D

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-L-W

Torino vs Napoli Team News

Torino

Torino manager Ivan Juric will be unable to call upon the services of former West Ham United striker Simone Zaza, Danish attacker Magnus Warming and Algeria international Mohamed Fares, while there are doubts over the availability of Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria and Croatian winger Marko Pjaca. Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic is suspended.

Injured: Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza, Mohamed Fares

Doubtful: Marko Pjaca, Antonio Sanabria

Suspended: Sasa Lukic

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, while there are doubts over the availability of Algeria international Adam Ounas. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: Adam Ounas

Suspended: None

Torino vs Napoli Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Etrit Berisha, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wilfried Singo, Rolando Mandragora, Tommaso Pobega, Mergim Vojvoda, Dennis Praet, Andrea Belotti, Josip Brekalo

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Torino vs Napoli Prediction

Torino are 10th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Star striker Andrea Belotti has had his issues with injuries this season, but has still registered eight league games. With the Italy international likely to leave this summer, it will be interesting to see how Torino replace him.

Napoli, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan. The title looks out of their reach now, and manager Luciano Spalletti will be disappointed, given how Napoli started the season.

Napoli will be the favourites.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Napoli

