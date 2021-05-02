Torino vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino will look to quickly move on from last week’s Serie A defeat to Napoli when they welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday.

The visitors are currently on a dire four-game losing streak and will be aiming to end this run and grab their first win since March.

Torino came crashing back to earth last time out as they suffered defeat against high-flying Napoli.

In a game where Toro finished with 10 men, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen scored in the first half to give Napoli a 2-0 win.

Prior to the defeat, Torino had picked up two draws and three wins in their last six games, including an impressive 3-1 win over AS Roma.

The hosts are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with Cagliari and 11 points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Parma’s chances of beating the drop took another massive blow last week as they suffered defeat in their bottom-of-the-table clash with Crotone.

In a goal-fest at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Nigerian forward Simy scored the decisive goal in the 69th minute to hand the visitors a rare win.

The result condemned Parma to a fourth straight loss and their fifth defeat in six games.

Advertisement

Parma are 11 points away from safety and will need to win at least four of their final five games if they are to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Torino vs Parma Head-To-Head

Parma head into this one as the more dominant side historically, claiming 10 wins from their 21 games with Torino. The hosts have picked up five wins, while the spoils have been shared six times.

Torino will be aiming to do a league double over Parma on Monday, after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win in January’s reverse fixture.

Torino Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Parma Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Torino vs Parma Team News

Torino

Torino head into this tie with a healthy squad, but they'll be without Italian midfielder Rolando Mandragora, who received a red card against Napoli.

Simone Verdi will also serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against the Azzurri.

Injured: None

Suspended: Rolando Mandragora, Simone Verdi

Dennis Man’s season is unfortunately over... he underwent medical tests that revealed a high-grade muscle injury to his left thigh, and will be out for over 20 days



Terrible news for Parma who will relegate if they don’t win against Torino on Monday#ParmaCalcio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/xyixhN26BD — Romanian Football (@RoFtbl) April 28, 2021

Parma

Advertisement

Head coach Roberto D'Aversa will have to rely on his fringe players as Parma have nine first-team players on their injury list. Yann Karamoh (ankle), Dennis Man (hamstring), Riccardo Gagliolo (calf), Juraj Kucka (muscle) and Wylan Cyprien (tendon) are all out.

Joshua Zirkzee (ankle), Roberto Inglese (ankle), Simone Iacoponi (knee) and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (knee) are also sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Yann Karamoh, Dennis Man, Riccardo Gagliolo, Juraj Kucka, Wylan Cyprien, Joshua Zirkzee, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Suspended: None

Torino vs Parma Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Parma (4-3-3): Simone Colombi; Vincent Laurini, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzela; Jasmin Kurtic, Gaston Brugman, Alberto Grassi; Dennis Man, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho.

Torino vs Parma Prediction

Both sides have had their fair share of struggles this season but Torino have recently pulled clear of the relegation zone with a series of impressive performances.

They head into this game in better form than Parma. We predict Torino will claim all three points and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Parma