Torino vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino welcome AS Roma to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts and visitors returned to winning ways in their previous outing. Torino recorded a 1-0 win over Udinese while Roma were 1-0 winners over Bologna.

Torino have managed to stay above the relegation zone for now. The visitors are vying for a European qualification spot and are five points behind Napoli in seventh spot in the standings.

🇪🇺💫 𝕊 𝕖 𝕞 𝕚 𝕗 𝕚 𝕟 𝕒 𝕝 𝕤 💫🇪🇺#UEL #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/tx36qQOrUU — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 16, 2021

Torino vs Roma Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 177 times across all competitions. The capital club have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with 75 wins. The hosts have been able to get the better of the Roman giants 56 times.

Their last 11 meetings have produced conclusive results, with eight wins for Roma and three for Torino. They have shared the spoils on 46 occasions.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Roma recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over the hosts at the Stadio Olimpico.

Torino form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-W-L

Roma form guide across all competitions: D-W-W-D-L

Torino vs Roma Team News

Torino

For the hosts, Lyanco has resumed training with the rest of the group and is in contention to return to the pitch in this fixture. Wilfried Singo suffered a thigh injury but has resumed partial training. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Torino confirmed that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The club didn't reveal the identity of the player, but ANSA has reported that the player in question is Salvatore Sirigu.

⚽️ | ALLENAMENTO



Programma tecnico con esercitazioni a tema



👉https://t.co/1M1W0Pwf0l#SFT — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) April 16, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo

Unavailable: Salvatore Sirigu

Roma

The Giallorossi have a few injury concerns ahead of this trip to Turin. Leonardo Spinazzola is expected to sit this one out with a minor thigh injury. Stephan El Shaarawy is nursing a muscle strain.

Chris Smalling has been struggling with thigh and knee soreness. Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori had to be taken off against Ajax with a thigh problem and will not make the trip to Turin.

Lorenzo Pellegrini was suspended for the game after his 10th yellow card of the campaign.

𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴

Edin Dzeko dedicates his #UCL hat-trick to Riccardo Calafiori, after the youngster suffers a career-threatening injury in a #UYL game.



𝐀𝐩𝐫 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭

Calafiori provides the crucial assist for Dzeko as we reach the semi-finals of the #UEL!#ASRoma 💛❤️ #RomaAjax pic.twitter.com/rjBqtWdqaG — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2021

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Calafiori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Torino vs Roma Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Christian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Pedro, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Torino vs Roma Prediction

Torino have played well in their recent outings and their draw against Juventus was one of the best performances of the year. They have proven goalscorers in Andrea Belotti and Antonio Sanabria in their ranks. However, they might struggle against Roma, who have regained some form and are unbeaten in their last four outings.

Paulo Fonseca may choose to rest some of his key players for the game, given that this will be their fourth fixture in nine days. Despite that, we expect a win for the visitors on Sunday.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Roma