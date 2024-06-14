Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive Toronto FC side in an important clash at the BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by DC United in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won 14 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's 11 victories.

Toronto FC are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home on the trot against Chicago Fire in MLS, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming in 2012.

Toronto FC have scored 33 goals in their last 11 matches in all competitions - they scored only 32 goals in the 43 games preceding this run.

Chicago pulled off a 2-1 victory at home against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and managed to end a winless run of nine games in MLS.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Toronto FC have emerged as a formidable unit this season and have been prolific over the past month. The Canadian outfit has good players in their ranks and will need to make the most of their purple patch this weekend.

Chicago Fire have struggled this season and cannot afford to slip up on Saturday. Toronto FC are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 3-1 Chicago Fire

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Insigne to score - Yes