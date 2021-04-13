Toronto FC vs Leon prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Toronto FC entertain Leon at the Osceola County Stadium in Florida in their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie on Wednesday.

The first-leg fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at The Estadio León. Fernando Navarro Morán's first-half strike was canceled out by Andrés Guardia's own goal.

The MLS is set to return this weekend, with Toronto taking on Montreal Impact. Meanwhile, Liga MX Torneo Guardianes 2020 champions Leon face Juarez in league action on Tuesday.

Toronto FC vs Leon Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. The Reds have faced Mexican opponents 16 times so far and do not have a good record against them.

They have won just three games against Mexican teams, while five games have ended in draws and eight games have ended in defeat for them. But they are unbeaten in their last three outings against Mexican opponents.

Mira el resumen completo del encuentro entre @Torontofc y @clubleon_en en la primera ronda de #SCCL 🔥 ¿Quién avanzará?



— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 8, 2021

Leon had never faced a Canadian opponent before the first leg last week. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, so the hosts have a valuable away goal to their name.

Toronto FC form guide across all competitions: D-L-L-W-L

Leon form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-W-W

Toronto FC vs Leon Team News

Toronto FC

The hosts have a few injury concerns ahead of the crucial second-leg tie. Ayo Akinola and Tsubasa Endoh have continued training individually following undisclosed injuries. Ifunanyachi Achara is a long-term absentee following knee surgery last year.

Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga, Quentin Westberg, Nick DeLeon and Justin Morrow did not participate in the first leg. Their participation is in doubt for this home game as well.

Jozy Altidore and Erickson Gallardo had to be substituted in the first leg and they might not recover in time for this game.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Ifunanyachi Achara, Jozy Altidore, Erickson Gallardo

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga, Quentin Westberg, Nick DeLeon, Justin Morrow

Suspended: None

Leon

Leon announced a 23-man squad for this game. The only players missing from the lineup were youngsters Pedro Hernández García and Juan Pablo Israel Rangel Quintana.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Hernández García, Juan Pablo Israel Rangel Quintana

Toronto FC vs Leon Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Auro Junior, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Richie Laryea; Ralph Priso, Michael Bradley; Liam Fraser, Jacob Shaffelburg, Noble Okello; Patrick Mullins.

Leon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rodolfo Cota; Jose Ramirez, Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo, Andrés Mosquera; Santiago Colombatto, Fernando Navarro, Angel Mena; Luis Montes, Jean Meneses, Victor Davila.

Toronto FC vs Leon Prediction

Chris Armas has just one competitive game under his belt with the hosts and the team is still taking shape under him. He will be without last season's MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo, while Jozy Altidore was also injured in the first leg.

This will likely be a low-scoring encounter. But given the fully-fit squad and good goalscoring form for the visitors at the moment, we expect Leon to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Toronto FC 0-2 Leon