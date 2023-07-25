Torpedo Zhodino vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Torpedo Zhodino host AEK Larnaca at the Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion in Hungary on Thursday (July 27) ih the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

With just 43 points from 30 games, Zhodino could only muster an eighth-placed finish in the Belarusian Premier League last year. However, their Belarusian Cup triumph in May 2023 paved their way here.

Dmitry Molosh's side beat domestic giants BATE Borisov 2-0 in the final, courtesy of goals from Valery Gorbachik and Emmanuel Ovono.

In the ongoing 2023 season, Zhodino have fared much better, sitting in third place with 27 points from 14 games, five off leaders Neman. They will hope to channel this momentum in Europe and edge closer towards qualifying for their first major tournament.

Meanwhile, Larnaca, are coming off a disappointing pre-season campaign, failing to win any of their three friendles. The Cypriot side lost 3-1 to Panathinaikos and 2-1 by Kisvarda either side of a goalless stalemate with Vojvodina.

Last season, the Guardians came second in the regular season of the Cypriot First Division by just two points, and third in the playoffs, helping them secure a place in the European qualifiers.

Jose Luis Oltra's side played in the Europa League in the 2022-23 season but went out in the group stage. Courtesy of a third-placed finish, they dropped into the Conference League, making their debut.

Larnaca reached the Round of 16, where they lost to eventual champions West Ham 6-0 on aggregate.

Torpedo Zhodino vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides are meeting for the first time.

In European qualifiers, Larnaca are unbeaten in six outings, winning four.

Torpedo have never played in major European tournament.

Torpedo went out in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League in 2022, losing 9-1 on aggregate to Copenhagen (4-1 away and 5-0 at home).

Torpedo Zhodino vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

AEK have far more experience in Europe than Torpedo, whose current form isn't too encouraging, having won only twice in six games across competitions. The Cypriot side should prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Torpedo 0-2 AEK

Torpedo Zhodino vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AEK

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No