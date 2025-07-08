Torpedo Zhodino vs Rabotnicki Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July 2025

Torpedo Zhodino host Rabotnicki at the Haladas Stadion on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

The Belarusian minnows launch another bid at making their European debut after years of heartbreaks in the qualifiers. In fact, since 2010 when the side first appeared in the qualifying rounds, Torpedo have failed six times in their efforts.

Last year, they lost out in the first round of the Conference League qualifiers to Moldovan side Milsami Orhei, who beat them 4-2 on aggregate.

On the other hand, Rabotnicki are returning to the European qualifiers after a gap of seven years. Their last venture in Europe was in 2018 when they reached the first round of the Europa League qualifiers, but lost 5-2 on aggregate to Hungarian side Honved.

After securing third place in the 2024-25 Macedonian First League season, the Romantics are back in the mix and will be attempting to make a mark. Despite their vast experience in the qualifiers, Rabotnicki's last appearance in a major tournament was back in 2007, when they reached the first round of the UEFA Cup but lost out to Bolton Wanderers.

Torpedo Zhodino vs Rabotnicki Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Torpedo Zhodino and Rabotnicki meet for the first time in history.

Rabotnicki have faced a Belarusian side before - Dinamo Minsk in the 2017-18 Europa League qualifiers, losing 4-1 on aggregate in the first round.

Meanwhile, Torpedo are facing a North Macedonian side for the first time.

Torpedo have failed to win their last three home games in the European qualifiers, even losing their most recent two: 3-2 loss vs AEK Larnaca and 4-2 loss vs Milsami Orhei.

Rabotnicki have lost their last two away games in European qualifiers without scoring: 3-0 vs Dinamo Minsk and 4-0 vs Honved.

Torpedo Zhodino vs Rabotnicki Prediction

Torpedo may have the home comforts here but lack the experience in these stages of the competition. Also, their previous record doesn't hold them in good stead either.

Rabotnicki, meanwhile, used to be a regular in these qualifying rounds but witnessed a dry spell for the last seven years before finally returning to the race again this year. In this battle of two minnows, we're going with a draw.

Prediction: Torpedo Zhodino 1-1 Rabotnicki

Torpedo Zhodino vs Rabotnicki Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

