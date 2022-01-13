Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea: Hits and flops as the Blues cruise to Wembley | EFL Cup 2021-22 

Antonio Rudiger's 18th-minute goal was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory away to Tottenham in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

The visitors had an overwhelming advantage in the tie, having triumphed with a 2-0 victory on home turf last week.

Chelsea all but put the tie to bed when Rudiger took advantage of a defensive mix-up to slot the ball home off his back in the 18th minute.

Tottenham upped the ante in search of an equalizer and went close through Lucas Moura and Harry Kane. The home side were also awarded a penalty on the stroke of halftime. However, referee Andre Mariner reversed his decision after VAR reviews showed Rudiger's challenge was outside the area.

Spurs started the second half strongly but were let down by indecision in the final third. They also found the back of the net through Harry Kane but the goal was disallowed for offside.

There was a brief delay towards the end of the game due to a medical condition in the stands but thankfully, it was effectively handled.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made a couple of decent saves in the closing stages of the second half but was rarely tested in what was a professional and routine display from Chelsea.

The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the final where they will take on either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Here are the hits and flops from the game.

Flop: Pierluigi Gollini (Tottenham)

Gollini made several errors in the game

Pierluigi Gollini joined Tottenham from Atalanta last summer, marking a return to English football for the Italian goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old had previously spent one season at Aston Villa before signing for Atalanta in 2017. With La Dea, Gollini was a key part of their fairytale rise to the upper echelons of continental football but has had to make do with a bit-part role at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Our Carabao Cup run comes to an end. Our Carabao Cup run comes to an end. https://t.co/suUwfooA8n

Antonio Conte's decision to start with his second-choice goalkeeper in a crucial cup semi-final backfired, as Gollini looked out of his depth and uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

His hesitation and lack of command in the area was responsible for Chelsea breaking the deadlock, with his tame punch rebounding off Rudiger into the net.

Hit: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Rudiger scored the winning goal

Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea is in doubt but the Germany international reminded everyone of his abilities with a commanding display against Tottenham.

The former AS Roma man was a colossus at the back and did not give the Spurs attackers any breathing room. He was also decisive at the other end, with his goal helping Chelsea gain a stronger foothold in the tie.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande