Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues grab important away win | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea grabbed their first big win under Thomas Tuchel after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday night.

Despite missing several chances, Jorginho’s first-half penalty was enough to hand Chelsea their second straight win and push them into sixth place on the Premier League table.

Summer signing Timo Werner might be struggling to score goals, but he keeps winning penalties for Chelsea.

The German international got in behind the Tottenham defence and beat Eric Dier in a ground duel inside the penalty area, before he was recklessly hacked down by the England international.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho might have missed three penalties this season, but he made no mistake this time, as he blasted his shot past Hugo Lloris to give Thomas Tuchel's side the lead.

Reminder: Tottenham were at the top of the Premier League on December 13th 💀 pic.twitter.com/o0K4yIh1i6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 4, 2021

While Chelsea dominated proceedings, and in fact should have scored a couple of more goals, they failed to convert their chances.

Mateo Kovacic came close to scoring Chelsea's second in the 68th minute after racing through on goal. But he failed to keep his cool and fired his tame shot wide. Mason Mount also saw his left-footed shot palmed away by Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham almost scored a dramatic equalizer in the 86th minute when Serge Aurier’s cross was met by Carlos Vinícius inside the box, but the latter's header flashed just wide of the post.

"It's best if we have something to improve on and still win."



"It was a big win in an away game and I'm very happy."



"We never got too passive."



Thomas Tuchel is pleased with his side's adaptation to his tactics after a positive start to life with Chelsea 🙌



🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/eFfCT7q2xP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

The result meant Spurs suffered their third consecutive league defeat, the first time since 2012. They remain in eighth spot in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham player ratings:

Hugo Lloris 5/10

The Frenchman made a few brilliant saves to keep Tottenham in the game, denying Mason Mount with an excellent low stop. However, he failed to keep a clean sheet as he was let down by his defence, which conceded a needless penalty.

Serge Aurier 6/10

He created Tottenham’s biggest chance of the night with a perfectly weighted cross into the area. However, Vinicius failed to keep his header on target. Aurier also made a brave stop in the second-half to deny Werner, who was through on goal.

Toby Alderweireld 6/10

The central defender made several brave blocks to prevent the Chelsea attackers from testing Hugo Lloris. A solid performance from the Belgian.

Eric Dier: 4/10

A shambolic first-half performance from the England international. Dier’s recklessness ultimately cost Tottenham the match. He gave away a penalty, which Jorginho converted, when he brought down Chelsea striker Timo Werner inside the box.

3 - Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012 under André Villas-Boas. Fractured. pic.twitter.com/iPR55F2fHY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

Ben Davies 6/10

A shaky performance from Davies as he lost possession on several occasions in dangerous areas. Although he made a few important blocks, the full-back failed to make a real difference for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 5/10

Hojbjerg was helpless against Chelsea’s marauding midfield, as he was easily breezed past by the likes of Jorginho and Kovacic. He failed to create anything meaningful for Tottenham.

Moussa Sissoko 5/10

Sissoko struggled to deal with Chelsea's midfield trio of Mason Mount, Jorginho, and Kovacic. The Frenchman was largely ineffective for Spurs.

Steven Bergwijn 4/10

Steven Bergwijn was kept at bay by the Chelsea defence for the entire 90 minutes. He failed to create even one meaningful chance.

Tanguy Ndombele 4/10

Spurs' best performer in recent games, Ndombele failed to deliver against Chelsea. Being constantly fouled by the Chelsea players didn't help his cause.

Heung-Min Son 4/10

Son once again showed his over-reliance on Harry Kane, who is out injured. The South Korean international failed to come up with anything meaningful in the final third for Spurs.

Vinicius

Vinicius failed to link up with Son or Steven Bergwijn on the break. He came closest to drawing Tottenham level late in the game. But he flashed his header wide.

Player ratings of Tottenham substitutes

Erik Lamela 6/10

He came off the bench for Bergwijn in the 68th minute and forced Eduoard Mendy into making his first meaningful save of the night. However, Lamela failed to offer anything more from there onwards.

Lucas Moura 5/10

He replaced Tanguy Ndombele in the 68th minute, but failed to offer any real threat to the Chelsea defence.