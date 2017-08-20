Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points

Marcos Alonso scored twice and Chelsea walk away with three points.

@falsewinger by Sripad Opinion 20 Aug 2017, 22:52 IST

What a free kick!

A Marcos Alonso double, yes a double by Marcos Alonso has helped Chelsea win 2-1 at Tottenham's temporary home, Wembley. The only goalTottenham managed was an own goal by Michy Batshuayi - 3 minutes after coming on late in the 2nd half.

Chelsea started the game with SIX defending in the starting XI but played with 3 at the back with David Luiz just ahead of them and the usual Victor Moses and Marcs Alonso on the wings.

Tottenham meanwhile welcomed back Kieran Trippier into their starting Xi while saw the usual duo of Dele Alli and Christan Eriksen playing behind Harry Kane.

Here are the talking points from the game:

#1 - Willian needs to work on his decision-making

Needs to think

Willian had the chance to put Morata through on goal about 5-6 times but he only attempted it once, that too was on his wrong side making it easy for Alderweireld to collect it.

Apart from the through balls, there were so many times he could have played the ball but took an extra touch, giving the opponents an extra second to understand the move. The through ball to Moses in the first that was intercepted by Dembele was the best example. Had that reached Moses, it would have been an easy win for The Blues'.

Once Eden Hazard is back, it's going to be the Belgian and Pedro playing behind Alvaro Morata. Pedro came on late in the second half but it was his quick thinking to slip the ball into Alonso that got Chelsea the winner.