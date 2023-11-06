Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Nicolas Jackson grabs a late hat-trick in a big win | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Monday, November 6.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. Their last outing was a comfortable 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

Mauricio Pochettino knew his team had to step up in the league if they were to climb up the table and have a semblance of hope for making it to European competitions for next season. He fielded a strong lineup for the game.

The first half was a highly-eventful affair with goals, injuries, controversies and bookings as well. Both Chelsea and Tottenham were involved more with the incidents than the game itself as both the on-field referees and the VAR were heavily involved.

Tottenham opened the scoring just six minutes in as Pape Matar Sarr set up Dejan Kulusevski to make it 1-0 with a smart finish. Heung-min Son appeared to have doubled the hosts' lead just a few minutes later but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Chelsea then had a goal by Raheem Sterling cancelled before Cristian Romero conceded a penalty and was sent off for a rash tackle. Cole Palmer stepped up and leveled the game after 35 minutes from the spot.

Chelsea and Tottenham were tied 1-1 at the half-time break.

Much like the first period, the second half was also off to an eventful start as Destiny Udogie picked up a second booking and was given his marching orders after 55 minutes. Despite being down to nine men, Tottenham showed great fight as they stood tall against a Chelsea team struggling to assert dominance on the contest.

However, the Blues grabbed the lead midway through the second period as Nicolas Jackson got on the scoresheet with a smart finish. The striker scored two more goals in stoppage time to put a depleted Tottenham side to the sword as the game ended in an emphatic 4-1 win for the visitors.

On that note, let's take a look at Chelsea's player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Sanchez made four good saves in an eventful game and also distributed the ball with 73% accuracy.

Reece James - 7/10

James won four duels, making three tackles, two clearances and one interception. He also played three key passes and two long balls.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi had a decent game in defense as he won three duels, making two clearances and one tackle.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Silva put in a decent performance in defense, winning two duels and making two clearances and one interception. He also played six long balls.

Levi Colwill - 6.5/10

Colwill had a decent game as he won one duel, making two interceptions and one tackle. He also played two long balls and was booked on the cusp of half-time.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Caicedo passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls. He appeared to have grabbed a goal in the second half but it was cancelled for offside.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Enzo had a good first-half, passing the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls. He also won five duels and attempted two shots that were off-target.

Cole Palmer - 8.5/10

Palmer had a great game and ended with one goal and one assist. He also won six duels, completed four dribbles and played three long balls.

Conor Gallagher - 8/10

Gallagher had a good game in midfield, passing the ball with 95% accuracy, including five key passes and three long balls. He grabbed an assist late in the game and also won six duels.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Sterling had a decent game and bagged one assist and also played two key passes. He also completed four dribbles and won six duels.

Nicolas Jackson - 9/10

Jackson made a slow start to the game and burst into life midway through the second half as he had more space to show his skills. He scored a second-half hat-trick to help his team win big over Tottenham.

Substitutes

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Cucurella replaced Colwill and put in a good performance in the second half.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6.5/10

Mudryk was brought on to cause a depleted Tottenham side problems with his pace and directness but could not make much of an impact.

Malo Gusto - 6.5/10

Gusto came on for Chelsea late in the second half and played well.

Lesley Ugochukwu - N/A

He came on late in the second half and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.