Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Hakim Ziyech has red card reversed | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs) in the Premier League on Sunday, February 26.

Spurs entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. They played well to secure a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham United at home in their last league outing.

With Antonio Conte missing from the sidelines due to a post-surgery recovery, Tottenham were hoping for their fans to spur them on.

The Blues, on the other hand, are in the midst of a poor run of form, with three draws and two defeats in their last five across competitions. They had suffered two 1-0 defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Southampton, respectively in the past week. Graham Potter fielded a strong lineup today as he looked for his team to take control in midfield.

As expected, both Tottenham and Chelsea made positive starts to the game. Players from both teams went in hard while tackling and did not hesitate to leave a little extra to their challenges. Thiago Silva was in the thick of the action as he got away with a cheeky but intentional elbow to an opponent. He then suffered an injury and was replaced by Wesley Fofana.

Harry Kane, too, got away with one as he expressed his frustration with a hard shove on Kepa Arrizabalaga. The referee saw nothing wrong as the Tottenham captain walked away without even a booking. The first half ended with a lengthy melee, in which Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card before it was remarkably reversed by VAR. Kai Havertz and Emerson Royal were booked as well.

After a feisty first period, Chelsea and Spurs went into the interval tied at 0-0.

#5. Three red cards should have been shown in the first half

Referee Stuart Attwell made some questionable calls during the first half, to say the least. In a game that was bound to have an added bite due to history, he allowed things to spiral out of control where he should have stamped his authority.

Initially, Thiago Silva was involved in a duel with an opponent as they jostled for an aerial ball. After losing some ground, the Brazilian was seen clearly extending his elbow to strike the player in the face. However, nothing was given and he played on for a few minutes before going off injured.

Shortly after that, Tottenham skipper Kane left a little extra while tackling Kepa as he tried to close him down. Replays clearly showed contact but he walked away without punishment as well.

However, the most surprising decision was made when Attwell sent Ziyech off for violent conduct, before dramatically reducing the punishment to just a yellow.

#4. Chelsea are heavily-reliant on Thiago Silva

Despite pushing 39, Silva has started in each of Chelsea's 24 Premier League games so far this season. He has been a key part of the Blues' defense since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. He recently committed another year to the Blues after signing a one-year extension.

Despite signing Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, the veteran has been favored ahead of them due to his pure abilities and sheer experience. However, he suffered an injury in today's game and looked in considerable discomfort. It will be interesting to see how they cope with Silva's absence.

Football Daily @footballdaily



#TOTCHE An early exit for Thiago Silva as he goes off with a knock An early exit for Thiago Silva as he goes off with a knock ❌#TOTCHE https://t.co/dXS1JozRi6

#3. Tottenham made a sharp start to the second half

After a coming-together between multiple players from either side to end the first half, many expected players to be a bit more cautious going forward in the second. However, Oliver Skipp stepped up to give Tottenham a dream start in the second half.

The midfielder latched onto a loose clearance from about 20 yards out before smashing it into the back of the net. It could prove to be one of the most crucial goals in Tottenham's season given what it means in terms of points. It was also Skipp's first-ever goal for Tottenham, having come through the academy before making his senior debut.

#2. Chelsea failed to get back on level terms despite the subs

Graham Potter made two double-changes in the second period as the Blues looked to level the game having fallen behind inside the first minute after the restart. However, the players he brought on seemed to struggle with Tottenham's end-game pace and intensity and were unable to make an impact.

Mount was booked just a few minutes after coming on after arguing with the referee, while Zakaria was more of a defensive reinforcement. Mudryk and Aubameyang came on late in the game but failed to make an impact.

#1. Chelsea are 14 points off the top four

With their third defeat in six games, Chelsea could now well and truly be out of contention for European football, let alone the Champions League. Having spent in excess of half a billion over the summer and January transfer windows, great things were expected from the Stamford Bridge club.

However, with just one win in their last 11 games across competitions, things could not have looked more dire for Potter and his team. With their latest result, Chelsea are now 14 points adrift of Tottenham in fourth place, having played a game lesser.

Poll : 0 votes