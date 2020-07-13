Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings | EPL 2019-20

Jose Mourinho picked up his first ever North London Derby win

Here are the player ratings for both Arsenal and Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The North London derby is widely regarded as one of the biggest matches in world football. Over the years, Tottenham and Arsenal have put on entertaining classics that often leave us with many a talking point. Today, a new chapter was added as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side took on a Mikel Arteta led Arsenal side for the first time ever.

With two pragmatic managers on the touchline, it was no surprise that the game started off in a cagey manner. The game exploded into action with an Alexandre Lacazette wonder strike in the 16th minute. However, the Gunners were instantly pegged back when Son Heung-min would run onto a loose pass and chip over the oncoming Emiliano Martinez. The tightly contested affair would eventually be settled with 10 minutes to go as Toby Alderweireld headed home an in-swinging corner. The win takes Spurs above the Gunners in what has been a belowpar season for both teams.

Here are the player ratings from Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Tottenham

The Frenchman was only called into action a few times but when he was, he responded well. Lloris made 3 saves in an assured performance to see Tottenham over the line.

It was inevitable that Arsenal’s wing-backs would be the focus of their attacking play. This left Tottenham’s full-backs under immense amounts of pressure, pressure which Aurier struggled to cope with at first. With Moussa Sissoko backing him up, Aurier soon neutralised Arsenal’s threat from the flanks.

Toby Alderweireld: 8/10

The often-reliable defender was a rock at the back for Spurs today. He also got himself on the scoresheet with a bullet header to win the game. In a solid performance, the 31-year-old won 3 aerials and made 7 crucial clearances.

Brought in to replace the suspended Eric Dier, Sanchez’s pace helped immensely on the right-hand side. His ability to cover his full-back negated the danger of Aubameyang who constantly looked to run in behind.

Ben Davies: 5.5/10

Up against a tricky Pepe, the Welsh defender struggled immensely. The Ivorian regularly got the better of him, beating him for pace and skill. Eventually, Spurs would double up on Pepe, forcing him inwards, allowing Davies more breathing room.

Harry Winks: 7/10

At the base of Tottenham’s midfield, Winks was tasked with tracking Lacazette who kept dropping deep whilst also looking to cut off passing lanes for Ceballos and Xhaka. In a hard-working performance, the 24-year-old made 2 tackles, 2 interceptions and completed 96% of his passes.

Moussa Sissoko: 6.5/10

The French powerhouse’s most important contribution today was aiding Aurier in his battle against Tierney. Sissoko was diligent in tracking runs, breaking up play and helping Spurs transition up the pitch quickly.

The Argentinean only showed a few sparks of creativity today, as he was tasked with defending more than going forward. In a performance he spent mostly in his half, Lo Celso won 1 aerial duel, made 1 tackle and was unsurprisingly dribbled past three times.

On the counter-attack, Moura was dangerous and looked to target space in behind Bellerín, regularly running at Mustafi. The Brazilian was a threat on the counter but also diligent enough to constantly press Dani Ceballos.

Son Heung-min: 7.5/10

Arsenal is known to try and play out from the back, so Son was tasked with pressing the back three all game. His diligence was rewarded in the 22nd minute where he pounced on a loose pass from Kolašinac to score Tottenham’s equaliser. He would then go on to assist Alderweireld for the game’s winner.

There were signs of the old Harry Kane today. It’s no secret that the Englishman has struggled since lockdown and has looked fatigued and out of shape. Against a shambolic Arsenal defence, Kane wreaked havoc making several runs in behind. In a dangerous display, Kane won 2 aerials, provided 4 key passes and attempted 5 shots on goal. On another day, he would have bagged a hattrick.

Substitutes:

Steven Bergwijn: N/A

The Dutchman came on in the last quarter of the game to add fresh legs to the counter-attack.

Oliver Skipp: N/A

The youngster was brought on to shore up the midfield and help continue disrupt Arsenal’s passing play.

Erik Lamela: N/A

The Argentine international didn’t have much time to affect the game.

