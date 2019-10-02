Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Champions League 2019-20

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 // 02 Oct 2019, 07:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern players celebrate with Gnabry during their 7-2 thrashing vs. Tottenham in their UCL Group B game

Serge Gnabry stole the show with a fabulous four-goal haul as Bayern Munich's attacking ruthlessness was on display for all to marvel at, during their 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in north London. They strengthen their hold on Group B in this season's UEFA Champions League, with maximum points and ten goals scored from two matchdays - as they look for a significant improvement in results against top opposition after a handful of frustrating seasons among Europe's elite.

The result adds further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino and his players, having struggled in recent months with critics suggesting this current crop has reached its peak. The 7-2 defeat is the biggest ever margin for an English team at home in any European competition and Spurs' worst loss since an 8-0 thumping by FC Koln in the UEFA Intertoto Cup back in 1995. The manner of such a comprehensive thrashing is compounded by the fact they scored first after 12 minutes and could've had three or four goals themselves before half-time.

Manuel Neuer's fingertips were not enough to stop Heung-Min Son from opening the scoring with a low effort fizzed across goal, before Bayern stunned their hosts into silence just three minutes later as Joshua Kimmich let fly from distance after a poor attempted clearance teed him up outside the area. A special effort by the 24-year-old, the Bavarians' confidence was growing during a frenetic affair showcasing attacking quality and equally leaky defending in abundance.

Robert Lewandowski continued his envious goalscoring record, having now netted in his last ten successive Bayern appearances, with a razor-sharp finish inside the area to sucker-punch Tottenham's dishevelled backline just before half-time, before proceedings exploded in an action-packed second-half.

Gnabry left Serge Aurier for dead, jinked past Toby Alderweireld and fired ferociously into the bottom corner to finish his marauding run with aplomb. Two minutes later, he completed his brace with a first-time effort which cannoned in off the far post again leaving Hugo Lloris helpless after Harry Winks was effortlessly dispossessed in midfield.

You could excuse Tottenham for having renewed belief after Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot on the hour mark. Kingsley Coman lost a 50/50 challenge with Danny Rose and clipped the fullback, with French referee Clement Turpin pointing to the spot. That was the hosts' only moment to celebrate in an otherwise forgettable last half-hour.

Spurs went for broke with three attack-minded substitutions but a five-minute blitz late on proved catastrophic, as Bayern continued their ruthless nature in the final third. Lewandowski and Gnabry were the key beneficiaries, with the former Arsenal man grabbing a memorable fourth just before stoppage-time to add yet more gloss to Bayern's demolition job. Here's a look at five talking points from a truly extraordinary night of Champions League football.

#5 Son's wastefulness typifies Spurs' finishing issues, duly punished

Son broke the deadlock but his wastefulness in particular proved pivotal in allowing Bayern a foothold here

Although he scored and wasn't the only one involved, Heung-Min Son was the chief culprit of Tottenham's wastefulness in match-defining moments on this occasion. Bayern's backline looked vulnerable when through balls were being played goalwards and as they took time to adjust, were there for the taking.

Advertisement

That was particularly obvious during the early exchanges, Tottenham's best spell of the match, during the first half-hour. David Alaba was forced into a goalline clearance to deny Kane after Neuer misjudged the striker's route towards goal, while Tanguy NDombele's sweeping effort was thwarted from close-range. Neuer was harried into potentially precarious situations more than a few times, though his ice-cool composure ensured the hosts' impending danger was not a theme throughout.

He also struck wide of the Germany number one's near post, which rather typified their collective profligacy in the final third. That was further emphasised when Lewandowski capitalised on a poor defensive clearance to unleash a thunderbolt home at the other end, giving the visitors a slender advantage before the break.

Despite clear improvement since joining from Bayer Leverkusen four years ago, Son has gradually earned a reputation as someone whose success in front of goal is largely when he's enjoying a purple-patch form-wise. Since scoring a Champions League brace on that fateful night against Manchester City in mid-April, he's only netted three goals in 14 appearances.

Considering he was partnered by an increasingly frustrated Kane in Pochettino's 4-3-1-2 formation, displays like these suggest that perhaps decision-making and his composure in crucial moments aren't as refined as they should be against top opposition.

1 / 5 NEXT