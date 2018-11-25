×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    25 Nov 2018, 14:27 IST

Tottenham leapfrogged their London rivals Chelsea into third after a comfortable 3-1 wingue
Tottenham leapfrogged their London rivals Chelsea into third after a comfortable 3-1
wingue

Tottenham ended Chelsea's unbeaten Premier League start with a commanding 3-1 victory at Wembley on Saturday evening. Goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min sealed all three points for Spurs, who could have easily won the game after a first-half blitz. 

Olivier Giroud pulled one back late on with a well-timed header from close-range, after Cesar Azpilicueta's pinpoint cross was steered goalwards by the French substitute - on to replace a rather ineffective Álvaro Morata. 

Kane and Son in particular both squandered promising opportunities, but Mauricio Pochettino will nonetheless have been happy with his side's display with a crunch Champions League group stage clash against Inter to come in midweek. 

With that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from Tottenham's action-packed victory here: 

#5 Big game Hazard left frustrated

Hazard battling with Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier for possession during a frustrating evening at Wembley
Hazard battling with Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier for possession during a frustrating evening at Wembley

Eden Hazard had started the new campaign in fantastic form, scoring seven goals and creating three more in the Blues' first league matches. 

Since then though, his form has taken a gradual dip - which is to be expected - but their reliance on the Belgian's efforts in the final third has become increasingly evident.

He's now only been directly involved in one goal since their 3-0 win over Southampton in early October, which isn't good enough for a player of his quality. Particularly during big matches like these, where individual brilliance can often settle games within an instant. 

Although he was one of the hosts' best performers on a forgettable evening here, he still failed to display his full attacking potential and quickly cut a frustrated figure. Spurs capitalised as Chelsea started slowly across the pitch and their quick-fire double visibly stunned Maurizio Sarri's men.

Hazard's two key passes, three completed dribbles and overall threat down the left-hand side were posing a threat that Tottenham had to be weary of - though they dealt with him better than expected. He was fouled twice and dispossessed on SIX occasions, a game-high.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur David Luiz Christian Eriksen
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops from the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea lost to Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Chelsea: 5 factors that could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea: 3 reasons why Chelsea lost to Spurs
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 3 reasons why Spurs beat...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Chelsea: 3 takeaways from the...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Match preview, predicted...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 goalscorers in the Tottenham v Chelsea London derby
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us