Tottenham 3-1 Fulham: 3 Talking points from the London Derby

Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
272   //    18 Aug 2018, 23:42 IST

Full time
Full time score at the Wembley

Fulham have been eagerly waiting for their promotion back to the Premier league after four years in the Championship and after they beat Aston Villa in the Premier League qualifying match their wait was over.

With top tier football back in Craven Cottage, Fulham didn't waste time and made their intentions to stay in the Premier League pretty clear when they spent heavily in the transfer window and made some quality signings. Only Liverpool and Chelsea spent more than them. Even Paul Scholes considered Fulham as the surprise package this season.

After losing to Crystal Palace in their opening game at Craven Cottage, there was some pressure to deliver considering the amount of money they spent and the expectations that the fans had.

The London derby against Tottenham at Wembley would have been the perfect place to open their account in the Premier League.

Here are the five talking points from the London derby.

#1 Lucas Moura shows his class

Lucas
Lucas Moura after the goal

The Brazilian has loads of talent which was not fully explored at PSG. During his time with the French outlet, he would often cut a frustrated figure spending most of his time at bench.

When Spurs saw the opportunity to sign him in the last season's January transfer window, they didn't waste any time to get his services.

He looked good throughout the match making quality runs through the right flank. His efforts were soon paid off, when he curled a shot with his left foot from outside of the box giving Fabricio Agosto Ramírez no chance at all. It was a wonderfully finished goal.







Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
