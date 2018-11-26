Tottenham cut down ineffectual Chelsea on Derby day

Dele Alli celebrates his goal

While one team played like a top Premier League side, the other one didn't. Tottenham Hotspur displayed everything a team needs to in order to be in the top six of the Premier League. On the other hand, Chelsea’s approach was something that no top six side could ever relate to.

The first quarter of an hour summed it up when Tottenham left Chelsea saddled by a sense of dread as to what might follow. David Luiz unnecessarily brought down Kane for which the punishment extended beyond a free-kick and 8 minutes later got out of the way of Kane’s speculative shot for Spurs to go two goals up within 16 minutes.

There was nothing revolutionary about Spurs’ tactics, but they attacked in numbers, were equally potent at the back and most importantly, showed more intent and conviction than Chelsea in every aspect of the game. Whether it was the fatigue owing to the recently concluded International break or the demoralization inflicted by Spurs within 16 minutes is for anyone to guess, but Chelsea increasingly lacked the rhythm and the coordination amongst their players.

Spurs got off to a blistering start with a string of crosses delivered into the Chelsea penalty area. Similarly, another ensuing one following Luiz’s foul on Kane, delivered by Eriksen was exquisitely met by Dele Alli to send the glancing header through the fingertips of Kepa Arrizabalaga into the Chelsea net.

Both Son and the world’s most expensive keeper were always on their toes with one always running at the defence, being a repeat offender, while the other being drawn into innumerable saves throughout the 90 minutes. With the Chelsea backline apparently out of shape, a total of 9 shots were fired on target with Kepa pulling out some saves from the top drawer.

Many of those shots, however, were set up by the playmaker Christian Eriksen whose subtle dinks and flicks were a delight to the eyes, totally vindicating his addition. Serge Aurier too, temporarily filling in at right-back in place of the injured Trippier, was another notable performer who rampaged up and down the flanks, dispatching pin-point crosses and beautifully negating Hazard’s threat.

Spurs seemed to give Chelsea a taste of their own medicine with the intense high press resulting in the Blues being frequently caught in possession. The visitors were clearly unable to break down a well-drilled Spurs team enriched with scuttling energy and authoritative passing. They passed the ball in the manner of a side with serious aspirations of Manchester City, not just Manchester United in their rear-view mirror.

Sarri was left fuming on the sidelines and even more so, after Kane’s speculative effort from outside the box strangely found the back of the net with David Luiz moving out of the way, leaving Kepa wrong-footed and somewhat short-sighted.

While Chelsea failed to get things moving, several passes going astray, Spurs utilized these shortcomings and their flexible formation to very good effect. As the match wore on, Son was seen sharing the centre-forward role along with Kane. Even Dele Alli at times. The hosts put their best put forward in all departments and seemed to strike the right blend of attack and defence which their rivals desperately lacked.

In fairness, regarded one of the best midfield in the league, seemed to be outplayed by the grit and slick play shown by Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier and the uber-impressing Eriksen. Coupled with it was the wonderful support from the Wembley crowd who were always behind their players and every time a Chelsea player was at the ball, there were the usual boos and baiting that followed.

Heung-Min Son scored his 50th goal for Tottenham across all competitions on the night

The game’s star performer, though, had to be Son Heung-Min who regularly spread anxiety among the Chelsea defence, running through a wonderful repertoire of dexterous ball manipulations and defender-spinning swivels. Kepa Arrizabalaga, being Chelsea’s best performer, denied many of his shots, but you just knew it was only a matter of time before The South Korean scored one.

After the break, just when Chelsea drummed up some tempo to their passing and showed the desire to pull things back, Son extended the lead to three with one of his best goals, if not the best. Dele Alli’s long ball sent the Korean clear who ran through his own half, the entire Chelsea half, veering beyond the lacklustre Jorginho and cut inside Luiz to emphatically finish for his 50th Spurs goal. The tension had long since been lanced.

Be it Chelsea obligingly presenting their hosts with opportunities or Spurs carving them open at will, there could easily have been more to the tally if not for Kane to miss a sitter from close quarters and Alli not finding the statutory curl to find the top corner.

Maurizio Sarri restlessly started pressing all available tactical buttons and the last of them to bring Olivier Giroud on finally paid dividends. Azpilicueta’s cross from wide of the Spurs right was delivered deep into the box for the Frenchman to rise above the opposition defence at the far post to score his first Premier League goal of the season.

Some might say it was just a bad day at the office for Chelsea, some refereeing decisions did not fall their way, but as a matter of fact, Spurs won due to their sheer hunger and the force of personality to succeed. Yes, Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty when just a goal down with Hazard nibbled from behind by Foyth.

The result might have tipped either way from there on, but, on the contrary, Pochettino’s side, handing starts to their Fab 4- Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Son together for the first time in this season, seemed to outclass Chelsea in every facet and register two consecutive league wins against their London rivals after 31 years.