Tottenham: Danny Rose says he's done with slap-on-the-wrist racism punishments

What's the story?

It appears as if the racist abuse that Moise Kean received in the game against Cagliari on Tuesday was the last straw for Danny Rose. The England left-back was also racially abused himself in England's 5-1 victory over Montenegro, where he was targeted with "monkey chants" along with jeers and whistles.

He has said recently that he "can't wait to see the back of football" because of these incidents and how little the governing bodies in football do in response to them.

In case you didn't know...

Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi all experienced monkey chanting from a section of the Montenegro fans during a European Championship qualifier match last week.

Raheem Sterling was quick to speak out about it, uploading a photo of him facing the crowd who harassed him to Twitter with a caption that read, "Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists)".

The tweet received a great deal of support and has, as of writing, racked up 410,000 Likes and 92,000 Retweets.

So when Moise Kean was the victim of a similar type of racial abuse during a game against Cagliari earlier this week, nobody could quite believe it. Two major incidents in such a short space of time warranted a major response from the authorities, but the punishments, as Rose pointed out, will only be mild fines that can be paid off without any trouble at all.

Moise Kean posted an image similar to Sterling's on his Instagram, which showed him facing the crowd that had hurled abuse at him, with the caption, "The best way to respond to racism #notoracism".

The heart of the matter

Danny Rose had this to say regarding his thoughts on how the game has failed in protecting its players from racism:

"When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?

"How I programme myself is that I think I've got five or six more years left in football, and I just can't wait to see the back of it.

"Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute, you just have to get on with it.

"There is so much politics in football. I can't wait to see the back of it."

What's next?

With Rose being one of many players to have spoken out about how weak the punishments for racism currently are, there should be an amping-up of what is dished out to clubs found guilty of such acts, instead of fining them a small amount of money.

