According to Fichajes.Net, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is fighting for his place in the starting XI at La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The North London club are looking to strengthen their defense, which has been identified as an area that requires immediate attention. Rudiger, who has struggled to cement his place in the Real Madrid team since joining from Chelsea last summer, could be a perfect fit for Antonio Conte's system of three central defenders at Tottenham.

Rudiger has made 30 appearances for Los Blancos across different tournaments, scoring two goals. However, his time at the club has not gone according to plan, and he has found himself out of favor with the Real Madrid hierarchy. The German defender is said to be interested in leaving the club, especially after the rumored return of Fran Garcia at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Despite being interested in the player, Tottenham are aware that they will not be able to get him for a low fee, considering his experience in the Premier League and differential quality.

The club is looking to become a candidate to win the Premier League and ensure the continuity of Antonio Conte, who has complained about the club's lack of investment and is ending his contract in the summer of 2023.

The arrival of Rudiger could strengthen Tottenham's defensive options, which are currently limited beyond Cristian Romero. Conte has urged Tottenham Managing Director Fabio Paratici to sign top-level defenders, and the addition of the experienced German would significantly boost the team.

The deal would depend on Real Madrid's decision and the interest in Josko Gvardiol for the summer, whose arrival could facilitate Rudiger's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu. The potential signing of Rudiger by Tottenham is likely to be one of the most important moves of the upcoming summer market.

