Tottenham once again fall short in big game as top-four chances diminish further

Antonio Conte spent most of his post-match press conference talking about what could have been. The Tottenham Hotspur manager was also very effusive in his praise for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose heroics helped Manchester United beat Spurs.

The Portuguese superstar scored a sublime hat-trick as the Reds defeated their North London opponents 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The result condemns Spurs to their sixth defeat in their last ten matches in all competitions, as they now drop to eighth position in the Premier League.

When Conte arrived about three months ago, he was expected to change the mentality of the team. However, despite his efforts, it has become increasingly clear that Tottenham lack the quality to compete with their rivals.

Tottenham fall short again in big game

Like Spurs, Manchester United are also a work in progress but the Reds won the game because they had a player with a big-game temperament in Ronaldo.

Spurs twice came from behind after the 37-year-old had put Ralf Rangnick's side ahead, but they couldn't build on the momentum gathered from their equalizers.

Rather, they faded away each time they got themselves back in the game, allowing Manchester United to seize control once again. Ronaldo's winner, which came in the 81st minute, should never have happened.

All of Tottenham's defenders were caught ball-watching as the Portuguese sneaked past them to head the ball home.

Spurs have some decent players, but their fragile mentality and lack of concentration have been their undoing. Unless they fix that, they will continue to drop valuable points in the big games.

Aside from beating Manchester City, Conte's side are yet to impress in the other big games, including losing three times to Chelsea in the space of two weeks in January. This is simply not good enough.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 🗣 Hugo: “We need to improve but when you look at the game, you can see direction we want to take as a team.” 🗣 Hugo: “We need to improve but when you look at the game, you can see direction we want to take as a team.” https://t.co/fFMEqfMkKn

Top four chances diminish further

Tottenham are currently six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal despite playing one game more than their North London rivals.

And considering how poorly Conte's side is currently playing, it makes it difficult to see them crawling their way back into Champions League contention.

"It is very difficult to explain this loss. In a difficult stadium and a difficult atmosphere against a strong team like United," Conte admitted after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I think we need to show more experience, to manage some situations, because the game is, when you play a game, there are many games inside the game.

"And I think sometimes you have to understand when to push, when to increase the intensity, and when is the moment to be calm and not hurry."

Tottenham have been so inconsistent that they haven't won back-to-back matches since the start of 2022. Every point they drop only further diminishes their chances of finishing in the top four.

